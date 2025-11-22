Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Rachel Kahn/
/

Dem Lawmakers Get Bomb Threats After Trump Calls For Their Execution

The president’s use of violent language has had severe and frightening consequences.

President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office during a meeting.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Five out of the six Democratic lawmakers who urged the military to “refuse illegal orders” from the Trump administration have received bomb threats, as of Saturday.

The new threats come after President Donald Trump accused the Dems of “seditious behavior” that was “punishable by death” in a post on Truth Social earlier this week.

Senator Elisa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, received a bomb threat at her home on Friday. In a statement on X, a spokesperson for Slotkin said that she wasn’t home at the time, and that the police “searched the property and confirmed no one was in danger.”

The offices of representatives Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, and Chris Deluzio also received bomb threats, as well as Representative Maggie Goodlander’s local office in New Hampshire, according to Newsweek.

Last week, these lawmakers—all former military or intelligence community members—made a video directed at current members of the military, urging them to refuse illegal orders. “We need you to stand up for our laws, our constitution, and who we are as Americans,” they say in the video.

In response, Trump took to Truth Social in a rageful tirade. He retweeted a post saying, “Hang them, George Washington would.”

The president has spoken out against violent rhetoric and accused Democrats of inciting deadly violence with words, especially after the Charlie Kirk shooting. But it seems like political violence just doesn’t count when it’s being encouraged by the president.

Alexia Underwood/
/

In Outrageous Omission, New Cop30 Deal Fails to Restrict Fossil Fuels

“Intense lobbying from a few petrostates weakened the deal,” a source said in a statement to ABC News.

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago speaks during the plenary session at the COP30 Conference in Brazil.
Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images
COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago speaks during the plenary session at the COP30 Conference in Brazil.

Cop30, the U.N.’s annual climate summit that the U.S. failed to send a delegate to this year, nonetheless achieved something President Donald Trump would celebrate.

Delegates in Brazil reported that they had reached a tentative deal on Saturday, and while some important concessions were made, the final agreement doesn’t include a path away from fossil fuels, the single largest driver of global warming and man-made climate change.

More than 80 countries reportedly supported a roadmap to phase out the use of fossil fuels, but there wasn’t enough of a consensus to include it.

In what sounded like an act of desperation, Cop30 President André Corrêa do Lago said he would create a roadmap himself, but it’s unclear what this would achieve, as it would lack the binding power of an international agreement.

While the conference “delivered breakthroughs to triple adaptation finance, protect the world’s forests and elevate the voices of Indigenous people like never before,” the president and CEO of the World Resources Institute, Ani Dasgupta, said in a statement to ABC, “negotiators couldn’t agree to develop a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels. More than 80 countries stood their ground for a fair and equitable shift off fossil fuels, but intense lobbying from a few petrostates weakened the deal.”

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement and has been a forceful advocate for oil and gas and coal. He also decided it was a waste of time to send a delegation to Brazil for the climate conference. (California Governor Gavin Newsom, for his part, decided to show up anyway.)

It’s unclear if an official U.S. delegation would have done more harm than good. But one thing is clear: an agreement that doesn’t propose a path away from international dependence on fossil fuels, as the climate worsens and the world literally burns around us, is almost completely pointless.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump, Loomer Mock MTG After Stunning Resignation Announcement

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she was stepping down Friday. The president, unsurprisingly, had *thoughts.*

Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through a hallway in the Capitol.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Saturday morning to share his thoughts on his former ally’s shocking resignation. 

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” he wrote, alleging that Greene was too cowardly to run without his backing. 

However, after that barrage of insults, he concluded the post on a positive note: “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate  Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Not many Republicans have weighed in yet on Greene’s exit, but one of Trump’s most loyal attack dogs has been predictably rabid: Laura Loomer.

Starting by taking credit for MTG’s resignation (via the now-familiar “Loomered” post), the far-right personality has since accused Greene of getting paid to “screw Trump over ahead of 2026,” of wanting “Trump to chase her,” and of displaying “typical victim female energy.” 

Loomer and Greene had been feuding for months, partially stemming from Loomer’s unabashed support for Israel and Greene’s push to stop arming the country as it carries out a genocide. 

Loomer wasn’t coy about her glee at her political opponent’s resignation, posting, “Her life being made miserable this last week makes me happy. Traitor Greene is a terrible person. I get a lot of joy in watching my enemies fall.”

On the other hand, Representative Thomas Massie posted a kind tribute to Greene. “I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I’ll miss her tremendously,” he said. Massie was one of Greene’s only allies in the Republican party in attempting to release the Epstein files, and has similarly been targeted by the president for his efforts.

Most Recent Post
Alexia Underwood/
/

White House Press Sec Tries Desperately to Spin Mamdani Meeting

Karoline Leavitt gushed about the Trump-Mamdani meeting Friday—while the internet mocked Trump.

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani shake hands in the Oval Office.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went on Fox News to attempt to explain the sudden warmth between two political adversaries—but can chemistry ever, truly be explained?

After President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met at the White House on Friday, Trump appeared to fawn over Mamdani in front of the press. The president later posted several photos of the two together on his Truth Social account.

MAGA world—and the much of the Internet—was shocked, as Trump and Mamdani have been insulting each other for months. Memes and media coverage mocking a beaming Trump, casting him as weak and easily fooled by the Democratic Socialist’s apparent abundance of charm, spread quickly.

But Leavitt was having none of it.

“It really proved that President Trump is willing to meet with anybody, to sit across the table, shake hands, look anybody in the eye,” Leavitt gushed. “Of course he wants New York to succeed, he wants all of Americans to succeed,” she continued. “The president wants this country to come together, and you saw that in full display in the Oval Office.”

Never mind that mere days before, Trump had called for Democrats to be hanged for a video message urging the military to honor the Constitution over the president’s orders, a message which he called seditious.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity pushed back on Leavitt’s glib narrative, pointing out that the two politicians had diametrically opposed views on most issues.

“Where do you meet in the middle there?” he asked.

“I think today’s meeting between the president and mayor elect was a good first step … but it doesn’t mean that President Trump is going to change his values,” Leavitt said. She went on to laud Trump for several (questionable) accomplishments on the economy. “Who knows? Maybe Mayor Mamdani will go back to New York, and maybe he learned a few things from President Trump today,” she said brightly—an extremely unlikely possibility.

The president, for all his love of fealty in others, isn’t terribly consistent with his own affections. He did truly seem to be enamored with Mamdani, who he’s called “my little communist mayor” in the past. We’ll see how long the honeymoon phase lasts.

Read more about the Trump-Mamdani meeting:
Laura Loomer Completely Melts Down Over Mamdani-Trump Meeting
Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump’s Team Didn’t Care That Deadly Boat Strikes Could Be Illegal

A new report sheds light on what went on behind the scenes.

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office.
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration repeatedly overlooked and pushed past lawyers who questioned the legality of its deadly strikes on alleged “drug” boats, according to a new report.

On Saturday, The Washington Post released an investigation that sheds new light on the process behind the controversial attacks that have left more than 80 people dead and angered Americans across the political spectrum, including some of President Donald Trump’s base.

According to government officials who were familiar with the situation, the administration initially planned for the CIA to conduct the strikes—but when CIA lawyers pushed back, they pivoted to using the U.S. military. The Trump administration’s justification for the lethal attacks is that the U.S. is engaged in an armed conflict with “designated terrorist organizations.”

But many national security experts, both inside and outside of the administration, told the Post that this justification “does not stand up to facts.”

What’s more, many of the lawyers who raised concerns or attempted to institute guardrails had either left the government, or had been reassigned or removed from their positions. The National Security Council’s full-time legal staff was completely gutted by this summer, including former Pentagon general counsel Paul Ney, who had raised concerns about the legality of the strikes, according to former officials.

Meanwhile, over at the CIA, some people are worried about blowback from these covert operations, like with the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s.

“The question is, is it legal just to kill the guy if he’s not threatening to kill you and you’re outside an armed conflict? There are people who are simply uncomfortable with the president just declaring we’re at war with drug traffickers,” one former senior official told the Post.

The new report confirms what other top military lawyers have been saying: that Trump’s strikes against alleged drug boats could be considered extrajudicial killings.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Laura Loomer Completely Melts Down Over Mamdani-Trump Meeting

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani’s cozy meet-cute at the White House has the far-right activist fuming.

Laura Loomer gestures while speaking to reporters.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Self-described “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer could barely conceal her rage about President Donald Trump’s meeting with NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani Friday, which, by all appearances, went shockingly well.

“Not condemning Trump,” Loomer disclaimed, before launching into her tirade. “However, I think we can all agree its a bad look to let a foreign born jihadist who said he wants to implement ANTI WHITE policies like taxing white people more money to stand behind the desk in the Oval Office.”

It seems like Trump himself would disagree with Loomer’s characterization: In the meeting, when asked if he “thought he was standing next to a jihadist,” Trump said, “No, I don’t.”

When a reporter asked whether Mamdani still believed the president was a fascist, Trump said,“You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” while patting the mayor-elect on the arm.

Loomer, who has repeatedly accused Mamdani of supporting terrorism, must have been watching this with smoke pouring out of her ears.

“What are we doing?” Loomer asked multiple times in her post. “I’m stunned.”

Later, she wrote, “I had to drink a bottle of ginger ale today after seeing Mamdani in the Oval Office because it physically nauseates me seeing Islamic jihadists infiltrate our government.”

To be fair, you can’t blame Loomer for being surprised.

No one expected President Trump, who recently referred to Mamdani as a communist and threatened to revoke New York City’s federal funding, to defend the politician from “gotcha” questions about taking a plane instead of a bus (“It’s a lot quicker,” Trump mused), or dismiss that time Mamdani called him a despot (“I’ve been called much worse,” Trump affirmed).

Maybe next time she has the president’s ear, Loomer can ask for more ginger ale.

Read more about the Mamdani-Trump meeting:
WTF Did Zohran Mamdani Say to Trump in White House Meeting?
Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump in Shocking Resignation Video

The Georgia Republican said she won’t be a “battered wife” after a public spat with Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a rally.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Former die-hard Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from the House of Representatives on Friday night, saying that neither party is focused on helping everyday Americans.

Greene, a representative from Georgia, has recently been at odds with many of her MAGA compatriots over her support for the release of the Epstein files, among other issues. Last week, she ended up in a public fight with the president, who called her a “raving lunatic” and a “traitor.”

In her resignation video and accompanying statement, MTG railed against the “political industrial complex”, saying: “When the common American people finally realize … that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”

Greene also responded to Trump’s increasing attacks against her, writing, “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she wrote.

She later wrote, “It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Greene’s resignation came as a surprise to Republican leadership, according to Politico. Trump responded Saturday morning on Truth Social, calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown” (Trump has taken to calling her “Brown” instead of “Greene,” because, by his logic, green turns brown when it rots) and went on to criticize her at length, then concluded by thanking her for her service.

According to MTG’s statement, because of political drama, she was unable to get her bills passed, which included, apparently, legislation to make English the official U.S. language, eliminate H1-B visas, and legislation “making it a felony to medically trans a minor.”

Though her resignation letter gives no hint as to where she’s headed next—just that she “look[s] forward to a new path ahead”—rumors have swirled recently that she may be considering a presidential run. Greene has denied this.

Either way, we hope she doesn’t let the door hit her on her way out.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Wrecks Republicans’ Biggest Talking Points on Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump was shockingly smitten with Zohran Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump shake hands. Trump is sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s fawning over Zohran Mamdani Friday may have just detonated Republicans’ strategy for the 2026 midterm elections. 

Since Mamdani’s stunning success in the New York mayoral primary in June, Republicans have rushed to paint him as the face of a more “radical left” Democratic Party. After former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement earlier this month, House Republicans moved to officially cast Mamdani as their boogeyman ahead of the 2026 midterms. 

But on Friday, Trump appeared happier than ever as he fawned over their foil—and blew up some of Republicans’ major complaints about Mamdani.

Trump (once again) screwed over Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, who launched her own botched gubernatorial campaign shortly after Mamdani won his own election in order to “save New York.” 

One reporter asked Trump whether he agreed with one of Stefanik’s many racist attacks against Mamdani after meeting with the mayor-elect. “Do you think you’re standing next to a jihadist right now, in the Oval Office?” the reporter asked.

“No I don’t. But she’s out there campaigning, and uh, you say things sometimes in a campaign. She’s a very capable person, but you’d really have to ask her about that,” Trump replied, calling Mamdani a “very rational person.” The president had previously called Mamdani a “100 percent lunatic communist.” 

Trump also dismissed Republicans’ outlandish claims that Mamdani’s progressive policies would send New York City’s highest earners leaving in droves

“Would you feel comfortable living in New York City under a Mamdani administration?” asked another reporter.

“Yeah I would, I really would. Especially after the meeting. Absolutely,” Trump replied, adding:  “We agree on a lot more than I would’ve thought. I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job.”

As a man running multiple plots to ensure Republican victory in the 2026 midterms, Trump seemed entirely unaware of the political leverage he was forfeiting as he fell for Mamdani’s charm offensive. Rather, Trump seemed to be convinced that some of Mamdani’s broad antiestablishment appeal could also apply to him—either that or he was just excited to meet another celebrity. 

Mamdani didn’t seem too unhappy, either, while standing beside the man he called a despot—though he refused to back down from his strong criticisms of the president’s administration. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

WTF Did Zohran Mamdani Say to Trump in White House Meeting?

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump were unsettlingly friendly to each other after their private meeting.

Donald Trump smiles and pats Zohran Mamdani on the arm while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani appears to have charmed Donald Trump.

The president was nearly unrecognizable beside the mayor-elect of New York City, who traveled to the White House Friday for their first meeting.

After privately discussing the Big Apple’s affordability crisis, the duo answered questions from behind the Resolute Desk with a remarkably buddy-buddy attitude.

“I think you’re going to have hopefully a really great mayor. The better he does, the happier I am, I will say,” Trump told reporters.

The democratic socialist apparently excelled at speaking the president’s language in their tête-à-tête. Trump noted that he was surprised to hear that Mamdani does not want high crime rates in New York and wants to build affordable housing—two areas that the real estate mogul has focused on for years.

“I have very little doubt that we’re not going to get along on that issue,” Trump said.

One in 10 Trump supporters voted for Mamdani during the New York City mayoral election earlier this month—and Trump could have been one of them, based on the incredibly warm atmosphere in the room. Trump noted that he believed Mamdani could “surprise” conservatives.

“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him,” Trump continued. “We agree on a lot more than I would have thought.”

It was a near-miraculous change in opinion for a man who spent months trying to tear down Mamdani’s campaign. Trump has openly browbeaten the 34-year-old since he won New York City’s Democratic primary in a shocking upset in June. The president has accused the local lawmaker of being a “Communist” and living in the country “illegally” and has even threatened his arrest. Trump also pledged to send the National Guard to New York City if Mamdani enters Gracie Mansion—though it’s not so clear if Trump feels the same way now.

When asked by a reporter if he would feel safe living in New York City when Mamdani’s term begins, Trump said he would.

No component of the pair’s brutal history seemed immune to Mamdani’s pervasive charm as the two politicians laughed and smiled at each other in the White House Friday. At one point, when a reporter asked Mamdani if he stood by calling Trump a “fascist,” Trump patted the Democratic New Yorker’s arm.

“That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier. I don’t mind,” Trump said. At another point, Trump laughed off Mamdani’s accusation that he was a “despot,” telling reporters that he had “been called much worse.”

What buttered him up, Trump said, was the fact that Mamdani was “different than your average candidate.”

“I think you really have a chance to make it,” Trump said, giving Mamdani’s hand a firm shake.

Mamdani, however, was less effusive, keeping his answers strikingly diplomatic.

“Does New York City love Donald Trump?” asked one reporter.

“New York City loves a future that is affordable,” Mamdani said, underscoring that more New Yorkers voted for the president during the 2024 election due to the cost of living crisis.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Ghislaine Maxwell Announces She Won’t Cooperate in Epstein Probe

Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice plans to please the Fifth.

Jeffrey Epstein puts his arm around Ghilsaine Maxwell and his mouth near her forehead as they pose for the camera.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Ghislanie Maxwell, an accomplice of disgraced billionaire child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, will not cooperate with a House probe into Epstein and how the Department of Justice handled his case. 

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex-trafficking charges, and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said that her legal team told him she would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights if called to speak with congressional investigators. 

“Her lawyers have replied that she’s not going to answer any questions,” Comer told Politico. “She’s only going to plead the Fifth. I mean, I could spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars to send staff and members down there, and if she’s going to plead the Fifth, I don’t know that that’s a good investment.”

The committee subpoenaed Maxwell in July. Initially, she suggested that she would be willing to answer questions under certain circumstances, such as immunity from further criminal proceedings and the ability to receive questions in advance, which Comer rejected. One of Maxwell’s attorneys, David Oskar Markus, signed a letter that month stating Maxwell “will have no choice but to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights” if her conditions weren’t met. 

After the House’s subpoena, Maxwell spoke to the Justice Department, giving an interview to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and claiming that she had never seen Donald Trump at Epstein’s house, claiming the two were just casual friends. 

“I think [Trump and Epstein] were friendly like people are in social settings. I don’t—I don’t think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the president in any of—I don’t recall ever seeing him in [Epstein’s] house, for instance,” Maxwell said, according to interview transcripts. “I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody.”  

Shortly after that interview, Maxwell was transferred to a minimum security facility in Texas, where she gets special perks such as secret meetings with visitors in the prison chapel, being able to eat alone in her cell, getting a security escort to the gym, and being able to shower after other inmates go to sleep. 

The recent disclosures of Epstein’s emails by the House Oversight Committee contradict Maxwell’s characterization of her relationship with Trump, with Epstein and Maxwell discussing Trump’s frequent visits to Epstein’s home and how Trump spent a lot of time with sex-trafficking victims. 

That may well be why Maxwell doesn’t want to cooperate with Congress. She’d be forced to answer questions about new revelations in the committee’s emails that not only implicate her, but also the president, and explain why she lied to the DOJ

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington