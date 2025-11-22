Dem Lawmakers Get Bomb Threats After Trump Calls For Their Execution
The president’s use of violent language has had severe and frightening consequences.
Five out of the six Democratic lawmakers who urged the military to “refuse illegal orders” from the Trump administration have received bomb threats, as of Saturday.
The new threats come after President Donald Trump accused the Dems of “seditious behavior” that was “punishable by death” in a post on Truth Social earlier this week.
Senator Elisa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, received a bomb threat at her home on Friday. In a statement on X, a spokesperson for Slotkin said that she wasn’t home at the time, and that the police “searched the property and confirmed no one was in danger.”
The offices of representatives Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, and Chris Deluzio also received bomb threats, as well as Representative Maggie Goodlander’s local office in New Hampshire, according to Newsweek.
Last week, these lawmakers—all former military or intelligence community members—made a video directed at current members of the military, urging them to refuse illegal orders. “We need you to stand up for our laws, our constitution, and who we are as Americans,” they say in the video.
In response, Trump took to Truth Social in a rageful tirade. He retweeted a post saying, “Hang them, George Washington would.”
The president has spoken out against violent rhetoric and accused Democrats of inciting deadly violence with words, especially after the Charlie Kirk shooting. But it seems like political violence just doesn’t count when it’s being encouraged by the president.