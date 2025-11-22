Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump in Shocking Resignation Video
The Georgia Republican said she won’t be a “battered wife” after a public spat with Donald Trump over the Epstein files.
Former die-hard Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from the House of Representatives on Friday night, saying that neither party is focused on helping everyday Americans.
Greene, a representative from Georgia, has recently been at odds with many of her MAGA compatriots over her support for the release of the Epstein files, among other issues. Last week, she ended up in a public fight with the president, who called her a “raving lunatic” and a “traitor.”
In her resignation video and accompanying statement, MTG railed against the “political industrial complex”, saying: “When the common American people finally realize … that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”
Greene also responded to Trump’s increasing attacks against her, writing, “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she wrote.
She later wrote, “It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”
Greene’s resignation came as a surprise to Republican leadership, according to Politico. Trump responded Saturday morning on Truth Social, calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown.” (Trump has taken to calling her “Brown” instead of “Greene,” because, by his logic, green turns brown when it rots) yet also thanking her for her service.
According to MTG’s statement, because of political drama, she was unable to get her bills passed, which included, apparently, legislation to make English the official U.S. language, eliminate H1-B visas, and legislation “making it a felony to medically trans a minor.”
Though her resignation letter gives no hint as to where she’s headed next—just that she “look[s] forward to a new path ahead”—rumors have swirled recently that she may be considering a presidential run. Greene has denied this.
Either way, we hope she doesn’t let the door hit her on her way out.