Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump in Shocking Resignation Video

In her resignation video and accompanying statement, MTG railed against the “political industrial complex”, saying: “When the common American people finally realize … that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Greene also responded to Trump’s increasing attacks against her, writing, “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she wrote.

She later wrote, “It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”