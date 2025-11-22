Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump in Shocking Resignation Video

The Georgia Republican said she won’t be a “battered wife” after a public spat with Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a rally.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Former die-hard Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from the House of Representatives on Friday night, saying that neither party is focused on helping everyday Americans.

Greene, a representative from Georgia, has recently been at odds with many of her MAGA compatriots over her support for the release of the Epstein files, among other issues. Last week, she ended up in a public fight with the president, who called her a “raving lunatic” and a “traitor.”

In her resignation video and accompanying statement, MTG railed against the “political industrial complex”, saying: “When the common American people finally realize … that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”

Greene also responded to Trump’s increasing attacks against her, writing, “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she wrote.

She later wrote, “It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Greene’s resignation came as a surprise to Republican leadership, according to Politico. Trump responded Saturday morning on Truth Social, calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown.” (Trump has taken to calling her “Brown” instead of “Greene,” because, by his logic, green turns brown when it rots) yet also thanking her for her service.

According to MTG’s statement, because of political drama, she was unable to get her bills passed, which included, apparently, legislation to make English the official U.S. language, eliminate H1-B visas, and legislation “making it a felony to medically trans a minor.”

Though her resignation letter gives no hint as to where she’s headed next—just that she “look[s] forward to a new path ahead”—rumors have swirled recently that she may be considering a presidential run. Greene has denied this.

Either way, we hope she doesn’t let the door hit her on her way out.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Wrecks Republicans’ Biggest Talking Points on Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump was shockingly smitten with Zohran Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump shake hands. Trump is sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s fawning over Zohran Mamdani Friday may have just detonated Republicans’ strategy for the 2026 midterm elections. 

Since Mamdani’s stunning success in the New York mayoral primary in June, Republicans have rushed to paint him as the face of a more “radical left” Democratic Party. After former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement earlier this month, House Republicans moved to officially cast Mamdani as their boogeyman ahead of the 2026 midterms. 

But on Friday, Trump appeared happier than ever as he fawned over their foil—and blew up some of Republicans’ major complaints about Mamdani.

Trump (once again) screwed over Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, who launched her own botched gubernatorial campaign shortly after Mamdani won his own election in order to “save New York.” 

One reporter asked Trump whether he agreed with one of Stefanik’s many racist attacks against Mamdani after meeting with the mayor-elect. “Do you think you’re standing next to a jihadist right now, in the Oval Office?” the reporter asked.

“No I don’t. But she’s out there campaigning, and uh, you say things sometimes in a campaign. She’s a very capable person, but you’d really have to ask her about that,” Trump replied, calling Mamdani a “very rational person.” The president had previously called Mamdani a “100 percent lunatic communist.” 

Trump also dismissed Republicans’ outlandish claims that Mamdani’s progressive policies would send New York City’s highest earners leaving in droves

“Would you feel comfortable living in New York City under a Mamdani administration?” asked another reporter.

“Yeah I would, I really would. Especially after the meeting. Absolutely,” Trump replied, adding:  “We agree on a lot more than I would’ve thought. I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job.”

As a man running multiple plots to ensure Republican victory in the 2026 midterms, Trump seemed entirely unaware of the political leverage he was forfeiting as he fell for Mamdani’s charm offensive. Rather, Trump seemed to be convinced that some of Mamdani’s broad antiestablishment appeal could also apply to him—either that or he was just excited to meet another celebrity. 

Mamdani didn’t seem too unhappy, either, while standing beside the man he called a despot—though he refused to back down from his strong criticisms of the president’s administration. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

WTF Did Zohran Mamdani Say to Trump in White House Meeting?

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump were unsettlingly friendly to each other after their private meeting.

Donald Trump smiles and pats Zohran Mamdani on the arm while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani appears to have charmed Donald Trump.

The president was nearly unrecognizable beside the mayor-elect of New York City, who traveled to the White House Friday for their first meeting.

After privately discussing the Big Apple’s affordability crisis, the duo answered questions from behind the Resolute Desk with a remarkably buddy-buddy attitude.

“I think you’re going to have hopefully a really great mayor. The better he does, the happier I am, I will say,” Trump told reporters.

The democratic socialist apparently excelled at speaking the president’s language in their tête-à-tête. Trump noted that he was surprised to hear that Mamdani does not want high crime rates in New York and wants to build affordable housing—two areas that the real estate mogul has focused on for years.

“I have very little doubt that we’re not going to get along on that issue,” Trump said.

One in 10 Trump supporters voted for Mamdani during the New York City mayoral election earlier this month—and Trump could have been one of them, based on the incredibly warm atmosphere in the room. Trump noted that he believed Mamdani could “surprise” conservatives.

“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him,” Trump continued. “We agree on a lot more than I would have thought.”

It was a near-miraculous change in opinion for a man who spent months trying to tear down Mamdani’s campaign. Trump has openly browbeaten the 34-year-old since he won New York City’s Democratic primary in a shocking upset in June. The president has accused the local lawmaker of being a “Communist” and living in the country “illegally” and has even threatened his arrest. Trump also pledged to send the National Guard to New York City if Mamdani enters Gracie Mansion—though it’s not so clear if Trump feels the same way now.

When asked by a reporter if he would feel safe living in New York City when Mamdani’s term begins, Trump said he would.

No component of the pair’s brutal history seemed immune to Mamdani’s pervasive charm as the two politicians laughed and smiled at each other in the White House Friday. At one point, when a reporter asked Mamdani if he stood by calling Trump a “fascist,” Trump patted the Democratic New Yorker’s arm.

“That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier. I don’t mind,” Trump said. At another point, Trump laughed off Mamdani’s accusation that he was a “despot,” telling reporters that he had “been called much worse.”

What buttered him up, Trump said, was the fact that Mamdani was “different than your average candidate.”

“I think you really have a chance to make it,” Trump said, giving Mamdani’s hand a firm shake.

Mamdani, however, was less effusive, keeping his answers strikingly diplomatic.

“Does New York City love Donald Trump?” asked one reporter.

“New York City loves a future that is affordable,” Mamdani said, underscoring that more New Yorkers voted for the president during the 2024 election due to the cost of living crisis.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Ghislaine Maxwell Announces She Won’t Cooperate in Epstein Probe

Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice plans to please the Fifth.

Jeffrey Epstein puts his arm around Ghilsaine Maxwell and his mouth near her forehead as they pose for the camera.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Ghislanie Maxwell, an accomplice of disgraced billionaire child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, will not cooperate with a House probe into Epstein and how the Department of Justice handled his case. 

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex-trafficking charges, and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said that her legal team told him she would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights if called to speak with congressional investigators. 

“Her lawyers have replied that she’s not going to answer any questions,” Comer told Politico. “She’s only going to plead the Fifth. I mean, I could spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars to send staff and members down there, and if she’s going to plead the Fifth, I don’t know that that’s a good investment.”

The committee subpoenaed Maxwell in July. Initially, she suggested that she would be willing to answer questions under certain circumstances, such as immunity from further criminal proceedings and the ability to receive questions in advance, which Comer rejected. One of Maxwell’s attorneys, David Oskar Markus, signed a letter that month stating Maxwell “will have no choice but to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights” if her conditions weren’t met. 

After the House’s subpoena, Maxwell spoke to the Justice Department, giving an interview to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and claiming that she had never seen Donald Trump at Epstein’s house, claiming the two were just casual friends. 

“I think [Trump and Epstein] were friendly like people are in social settings. I don’t—I don’t think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the president in any of—I don’t recall ever seeing him in [Epstein’s] house, for instance,” Maxwell said, according to interview transcripts. “I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody.”  

Shortly after that interview, Maxwell was transferred to a minimum security facility in Texas, where she gets special perks such as secret meetings with visitors in the prison chapel, being able to eat alone in her cell, getting a security escort to the gym, and being able to shower after other inmates go to sleep. 

The recent disclosures of Epstein’s emails by the House Oversight Committee contradict Maxwell’s characterization of her relationship with Trump, with Epstein and Maxwell discussing Trump’s frequent visits to Epstein’s home and how Trump spent a lot of time with sex-trafficking victims. 

That may well be why Maxwell doesn’t want to cooperate with Congress. She’d be forced to answer questions about new revelations in the committee’s emails that not only implicate her, but also the president, and explain why she lied to the DOJ

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Take Back Calling Trump a Fascist

Surprisingly, Donald Trump didn’t even seem bothered by it.

Zohran Mamdani gestures and speaks while standing next to Donald Trump, who sits at his desk in the Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani refused to back down Friday for calling President Donald Trump a fascist—even when standing right next to him.

Following what both men called a “productive” meeting at the White House, one reporter from the New York Post asked Mamdani about some of his previous criticisms about the president.

“Just days ago you referred to President Trump as a ‘despot’ who betrayed the country, you said you’d be his ‘worst nightmare,’ and accused him of having a fascist agenda. Are you planning to retract any of these remarks in order to improve your relationship?” the reporter asked.

Mamdani refused. “I think both President Trump and I—we are very clear about our positions and our views. And what I really appreciate about the president is the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement—which there are many—and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” he replied.

Later, another reporter pressed Mamdani to clarify his response to the question. “Are you affirming that you think that President Trump is a fascist?”

“I’ve spoken about—” Mamdani began to reply, before Trump interrupted him.

“That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump said, patting Mamdani on the arm.

“Ok, alright,” said a smiling Mamdani.

It doesn’t seem like Mamdani will have to recant anything at all—because Trump seemed a little smitten with the charismatic young Democratic Socialist, after previously calling him a “100 percent communist lunatic.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr. Personally Changed CDC Policy on Linking Vaccines and Autism

The change was made based on Kennedy’s personal beliefs, not actual science.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures and speaks
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. personally instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to abandon its long-held position that vaccines are not tied to autism.

In an interview with The New York Times Thursday, Kennedy said he was responsible for the change on the CDC’s website, which now states that “the claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not evidence-based.”

Kennedy told the Times that he’s not arguing that vaccines do cause autism, but rather underscoring there’s no evidence that they don’t.

“The whole thing about ‘vaccines have been tested and there’s been this determination made,’ is just a lie,” Kennedy said. “The phrase ‘Vaccines do not cause autism’ is not supported by science.”

Former CDC officials told the Times that it is extraordinarily unusual for a health secretary to personally demand a change to long-standing policy, let alone make a decision that radically defies contemporary science. Typically, agency scientists craft changes that are then directed to the secretary’s desk for review.

Combating autism is the cornerstone of Kennedy’s public health policy. Kennedy is a leader in a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, falsely linked autism to the jab.

The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

The evidence that Kennedy is looking for to disprove his theory is nearly impossible to obtain, according to health care professionals.

“You can’t prove that Coca-Cola doesn’t cause autism either,” Dr. Arthur Caplan, director of the medical ethics division at New York University, told the Times.

But confusion persists regarding even the most basic figures. A study published by the Autism Society of Texas found that one in 31 people are estimated to have autism—a noticeably sharp uptick from figures released in 2006 that found about one in every 110 children were diagnosed with autism by age 8.

But behind those numbers is a different story, since the definition of autism was broadened in that same time span. Increased research, social destigmatization, and improved mental health screening have also contributed to the inflated numbers.

As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average, health-conscious individual.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

86 Democrats Condemn Socialism as Zohran Mamdani Meets With Trump

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared to lead the charge.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries outside the Capitol.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

In a country where the cost of living skyrockets while wages remain low, where a few broken bones can leave you in financial ruin, and where the young feel they have no chance at any upward mobility, 86 House Democrats joined Republicans to pass a resolution denouncing “the horrors of socialism.”

“Whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has, time and time again, collapsed into communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships; Whereas socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide,” the resolution reads. “Whereas many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolás Maduro …”

In addition to the 86 Democrats who voted with Republicans, two Democrats voted “present.”

“Socialism has time and again led to economic ruin, human depravation, and mass suffering. But from the bread lines of Eastern Europe to the failed communist regimes of Cuba and Venezuela, socialism promises equality but delivers it selectively,” said GOP Representative John Rose. “It promises security but delivers surveillance. It promises fairness but delivers oppression and democide.”

This vote—which comes the same day that democratic socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani meets with President Trump in the White House—is an embarrassing waste of time for the party trying and failing to win back the working class, which still views them as elites. It’s also something they do a lot.

This resolution was met with wide disapproval.

“I wish we were here on the House floor this morning debating solutions that would reduce grocery bills, lower housing costs, end Trump’s tariffs strangling American small businesses and manufacturers, solve the Republican health care crisis, or any legislation that allows Americans to afford to live through the catastrophic economic policies of Trump and the Republicans,” Democratic Representative Maxine Waters said, speaking against the resolution. “But, instead of doing the work our constituents desperately want us to do, Republicans in the House have chosen once again to advance a resolution under the guise of denouncing ‘socialism.’ Let me be clear, this resolution is an embarrassing distraction from the complete and total failure of the Trump administration to deliver actual results for the American people.”

Here is every House Democrat who voted with Republicans to condemn socialism:

  1. Pete Aguilar—California
  2. Gabe Amo—Rhode Island
  3. Jake Auchincloss—Massachusetts
  4. Ami Bera—California
  5. Sanford Bishop—Georgia
  6. Brandon Boyle—Pennsylvania
  7. Nikki Budzinski—Illinois
  8. Salud Carbajal—California
  9. Ed Case—Hawaii
  10. Kathy Castor—Florida
  11. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick—Florida
  12. Gil Cisneros—California
  13. Katherine Clark—Massachusetts
  14. Jim Clyburn—South Carolina
  15. Herb Conaway—New Jersey
  16. Lou Correa—California
  17. Jim Costa—California
  18. Angie Craig—Minnesota
  19. Jason Crow—Colorado
  20. Henry Cuellar—Texas
  21. Don Davis—North Carolina
  22. Chris Deluzio—Pennsylvania
  23. Shomari Figures—Alabama
  24. Bill Foster—Illinois
  25. Lois Frankel—Florida
  26. Laura Gillen—New York
  27. Jared Golden—Maine
  28. Vicente Gonzalez—Texas
  29. Maggie Goodlander—New Hampshire
  30. Josh Gottheimer—New Jersey
  31. Adam Gray—California
  32. Josh Harder—California
  33. Jim Himes—Connecticut
  34. Steven Horsford—Nevada
  35. Chrissy Houlahan—Pennsylvania
  36. Hakeem Jeffries—New York
  37. Julie Johnson—Texas
  38. Marcy Kaptur—Ohio
  39. Bill Keating—Massachusetts
  40. Greg Landsman—Ohio
  41. Susie Lee—Nevada
  42. Mike Levin—California
  43. Ted Lieu—California
  44. Stephen Lynch—Massachusetts
  45. Seth Magaziner—Rhode Island
  46. John Mannion—New York
  47. Lucy McBath—Georgia
  48. April McClain Delaney—Maryland
  49. Kristen McDonald Rive —Michigan
  50. Gregory Meeks—New York
  51. Grace Meng—New York
  52. Joseph Morelle—New York
  53. Kelly Morrison—Minnesota
  54. Jared Moskowitz—Florida
  55. Seth Moulton—Massachusetts
  56. Frank Mrvan—Indiana
  57. Donald Norcross—New Jersey
  58. Jimmy Panetta—California
  59. Chris Pappas—New Hampshire
  60. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez—Washington
  61. Scott Peters—California
  62. Brittany Pettersen—Colorado
  63. Nellie Pou—New Jersey
  64. Josh Riley—New York
  65. Raul Ruiz—California
  66. Pat Ryan—New York
  67. Andrea Salinas—Oregon
  68. Brad Schneider—Illinois
  69. Hillary Scholten—Michigan
  70. Kim Schrier—Washington
  71. Eric Sorenson—Illinois
  72. Daren Soto—Florida
  73. Greg Stanton—Arizona
  74. Haley Stevens—Michigan
  75. Marilyn Strickland—Washington
  76. Tom Suozzi—New York
  77. Emilia Sykes—Ohio
  78. Dina Titus—Nevada
  79. Ritchie Torres—New York
  80. Lori Trahan—Massachusetts
  81. Gabe Vasquez—New Mexico
  82. Eugene Vindman—Virginia
  83. James Walkinshaw—Virginia
  84. Debbie Wasserman Schultz—Florida
  85. George Whitesides—California
  86. Fredrica Wilson—Florida
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

DOJ Investigating Deranged Conspiracy on Venezuela and 2020 Election

Donald Trump’s Justice Department is using a nonsensical right-wing conspiracy to amp up pressure on Venzuela.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, W Stephen Muldrow, speaks and holds up a piece of paper in his hand.
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico W. Stephen Muldrow speaks during a news conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 17, 2020.

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is seriously investigating absurd claims that Venezuela rigged the 2020 presidential election.

Two people pushing the conspiracy theory, Gary Berntsen and Martin Rodil, have been in frequent contact with the U.S. attorney for Puerto Rico, W. Stephen Muldrow, and gave documents and witnesses to other government officials, The Guardian reports. A federal task force in Tampa, Florida, looking at Venezuelan drug trafficking and money laundering has also interviewed supporters of the theory.

Trump has refused to concede that he lost the 2020 election, repeatedly claiming that it was rigged against him in favor of Joe Biden. His supporters have embraced numerous theories, ranging from fraudulent ballots to dead voters, and Trump did everything from having his supporters push fake electors to inciting a riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the day the election was supposed to be certified in Congress.

The Venezuela theory claims that the country has controlled electronic voting in the U.S. through the companies Smartmatic and Dominion, beginning with deceased President Hugo Chávez and continuing with his successor, President Nicolás Maduro. It was ruled false in a Delaware court in 2023, and right-wing news outlets Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in defamation lawsuits from the voting machine companies.

Trump is pointing fingers at Venezuela at a time when his administration is raising tensions with extrajudicial airstrikes on boats in waters near the country. The White House also accuses Venezuela’s socialist regime of profiting by sending drugs north to the U.S.

Reviving vote-rigging accusations against the country could be a new justification for military attacks and even war. The Trump administration has already identified Venezuelan military sites as potential targets, authorized covert CIA action in the country, and even has aircraft carriers stationed in the region.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

New ICE Data Exposes Trump Is Lying About Deportations

Donald Trump claimed he was targeting criminals.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone
Win McNamee/Getty Images

For the first time since the beginning of the government shutdown in October, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has published information about the thousands of immigrants detained in facilities across the country—and the new data is a doozy.

President Donald Trump previously spread false claims about immigrants driving up murder rates to justify his federal law enforcement crackdown in Chicago—but according to ICE, the immigrants being arrested aren’t criminals at all.

The latest disclosure from ICE shows the agency’s total population of immigrants who’ve been detained has grown to a record 65,135 people, the majority of whom had no criminal convictions. In fact, 40 percent of immigrants detained at ICE facilities had no criminal record at all, as pointed out by Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council.

That’s 10 times the number of immigrants without criminal records that were detained at the beginning of Trump’s second term.

A closer look at the criminal records of these individuals shows that the two most common convictions are traffic offenses and immigration violations—not violent crimes.

Immigration authorities appeared to set a new record for most immigration arrests in a single month with more than 41,000 arrests in October, surpassing the previous record set in June of roughly 31,500, according to Austin Kocher, a professor at Syracuse University who writes about immigration.

In a list released last week of 614 immigrants arrested as part of Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago, only 16—just 2.6 percent—had criminal histories that made them a “high public safety risk,” contrary to Trump’s claim that his administration is targeting the “worst of the worst.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Is Confused by Zohran Mamdani’s Viral Election Night Warning

Donald Trump is preparing for his White House meeting with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani smiles
BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

President Trump had some words for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani ahead of their Friday afternoon meeting at the White House.

“Well, I was hitting him a little hard too, in all fairness. I don’t know exactly what he means by ‘turn the volume up,’ because ‘turn the volume up’—he has to be careful when he says that to me.” Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio. “He was very nice in calling. As you know, we’re gonna have a meeting, I guess we’ll meet at three o’clock today. And I think it’s gonna be quite civil, we’ll find out.”

Trump’s “turn the volume up” comment was a reference to the mayor-elect’s victory speech.

“If there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one,” Mamdani said on election night. “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

Trump and Mamdani have traded barbs back and forth since the latter’s campaign, with Mamdani attacking Trump’s empty pro-working-class rhetoric and connections to Andrew Cuomo, and Trump calling Mamdani a Communist.

The two New Yorkers are set to meet at 3 p.m. on Friday. Only time will tell if it’s as civil as they expect it to be.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington