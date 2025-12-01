Only One President Was Less Popular Than Trump Is Right Now: Poll
A brutal new poll shows Donald Trump’s popularity is tanking across the board.
A recent series of polls are signaling disaster for President Donald Trump’s hopes of carrying the Republican Party through the 2026 midterm elections.
CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten on Monday discussed several different polls that found that Trump had hit an approval low for his second term.
Enten cited a recent Gallup poll that saw Trump’s net approval rating sink to -24 percent from -1 percent in January. “We’re talking about a drop of over 20 points in the wrong direction for the president of the United States,” the analyst said.
The only president who was less popular than Trump at this point in his second term? Richard Nixon, who had an approval rating of -36 points just a few months before he resigned from office. “Anywhere you look this is the second-worst for a president of either party in their second term dating all the way back since the 1940s,” Enten said.
Since the 1940s, Enten said, no president has successfully increased their approval rating by more than five points between this point in their second term and the midterm elections. Unless Trump can “break history,” he can say, “‘See you later!’ to that Republican majority,” Enten cried.
To be sure, Trump’s approval rating is expected to have an outsize impact on Republicans’ performance in next year’s midterm elections. In November’s off-cycle elections, as in 2018 and 2020, voters who disapproved of Trump’s performance in the White House supported the other party’s candidates at a higher rate than for any other recent president, according to CNN.
As Enten pointed out, Trump has garnered a negative net approval rating across several recent polls. The Gallup poll, conducted from November 3 to 25, found that the president’s approval rating had fallen to 36 percent, approaching his all-time low approval rating of just 34 percent after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
Another poll by the American Research Group found that Trump’s net approval rating was -27 percent, and another sponsored by Fox News placed him at just -17 percent. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that he had a net approval rating of -22 percent, thanks to the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files and high consumer prices.