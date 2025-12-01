Trump, 79, Says He’s Not Sure Which Body Part Was Scanned in MRI

“What part of your body was the MRI looking at?” one reporter directly asked.

“I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing,” Trump said.

Reporter: Governor Walz called for the release of your MRI results



Trump: They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I’ll release it.



Reporter: Can you tell us what they were looking at?



Trump: For what?… pic.twitter.com/gnEeGzJeyZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

Trump’s MRI came as part of an unexpected visit to the medical center only six months after his annual physical exam. MRIs are not routine, and are usually conducted to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions. But even when asked about it last month, Trump couldn’t say why he was getting the MRI or what was being looked at.