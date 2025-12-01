Trump, 79, Says He’s Not Sure Which Body Part Was Scanned in MRI
This raises a lot of questions about the president’s health.
Donald Trump got an MRI during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in October, but doesn’t have a clue what was being examined.
Trump was asked by a reporter Sunday on Air Force One for details about the magnetic resonance imaging test, noting that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for the results to be released. The president responded by calling Walz incompetent and saying that the results were “absolutely perfect,” just like the phone call that got him impeached the first time. But, he apparently couldn’t say exactly what was perfect.
“What part of your body was the MRI looking at?” one reporter directly asked.
“I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing,” Trump said.
Trump’s MRI came as part of an unexpected visit to the medical center only six months after his annual physical exam. MRIs are not routine, and are usually conducted to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions. But even when asked about it last month, Trump couldn’t say why he was getting the MRI or what was being looked at.
All of this raises further questions about that October medical exam. Why would Trump need to be given a serious test like an MRI six months after his physical? It seems to suggest that Trump received other, serious tests besides the MRI, and that he’s hiding something.
The president constantly brags about passing cognitive and mental acuity tests, and Sunday’s remarks to reporters were no different. But the more he talks about his mind, the more it seems that he isn’t on the level.