Alleged National Guard Shooter Pleaded for Help From CIA
Rahmanullah Lakanwal was struggling to find work and felt abandoned by the CIA after working together for so long, his fellow unit member said.
The Afghan refugee accused of shooting two National Guard members Wednesday used to serve in a CIA-backed military unit, and felt abandoned by the agency, Rolling Stone reports.
Rahmanullah Lakanwal served in the “Zero Units,” a paramilitary unit in Afghanistan led by the CIA and trained by U.S. special operations soldiers. After the Taliban returned to power in the country in 2021, Lakanwal came to the United States with his wife and five sons, settling in Bellingham, Washington.
Lakanwal’s move to the U.S. was helped by Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden administration initiative to help resettle Afghans fleeing the new regime, especially those who had worked with U.S. personnel and could be in danger from the Taliban. Lakanwal struggled in his new life, though.
Despite receiving asylum and work authorization from the Trump administration, he was fired from a laundromat job because he didn’t have a work authorization card, a fellow member of his unit told the magazine. Lakanwal’s nephew also wrote a letter to the Bellingham housing authority asking to move the family closer to an Afghan community, citing a physical attack on his uncle that required hospital treatment.
The letter noted that Lakanwal was isolated, lacked English skills, and would benefit from being in a larger area like Seattle where he could easily find work. More than one month ago, Lakanwal reportedly told his unit mate that his missing paperwork meant that he couldn’t get a job, leaving his family unable to afford food or a place to rent.
As a result, Lakanwal had to borrow money from friends and other unit members, breaking down in tears when speaking to his unit mate. In June, Lakanwal reached out to a CIA program meant to aid Zero Unit veterans with their immigration issues. Rolling Stone saw a screenshot of a group chat where unit members shared their issues with an agency representative, including Lakanwal, who repeatedly asked for help.
Lakanwal’s last post was unanswered and deleted by the group’s administrator. When the magazine contacted the CIA representative, they claimed it was a wrong number. The agency did not respond to the magazine’s request for a comment.
All of this must not have helped Lakanwal’s mental health. Other reports say that he spent weeks at a time isolated in a dark room and would suffer “manic episodes,” according to a case worker who helped with his family’s relocation. During these episodes, which could last weeks, Lakanwal would make cross-country drives by himself.
After last week’s shooting, which killed one National Guard member and hospitalized another, the Trump administration has used the incident to attack immigration and refugee asylum policies, claiming that Lakanwal was not properly vetted, despite the administration’s approving his asylum claim in April.
Its claim belies the fact that Lakanwal worked directly with U.S. personnel in Afghanistan in a select unit that required extreme vetting and a probationary period. Zero Unit veterans were also vetted upon arrival in the U.S. before getting Special Immigrant Visas, meant for Iraqis and Afghans who aided the U.S. government.
Lakanwal may have been suffering from PTSD and feeling frozen out by the U.S. government, an unfortunately common problem affecting military veterans. He also couldn’t work thanks to missing immigration paperwork, a problem exacerbated by the Trump administration’s wholescale gutting of the federal government. If he had gotten the help he was seeking, who knows if last week’s tragedy could have been averted.