ICE Barbie Panics When Asked About Vetting Alleged Guard Shooter
The man who allegedly shot two National Guard members, one of whom has died, was granted asylum in April.
Trumpworld is flailing as it tries to redirect blame for last week’s National Guard shooting onto the previous presidential administration.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem insisted Sunday that the suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was vetted for asylum by the Biden administration—despite the fact that it was her department that granted the asylum request in April.
“I want to be very clear about this, because his asylum was approved in April of this year on the Trump administration’s watch,” said NBC News’s Kristen Welker. “Was there a vetting process in place to approve that asylum request?”
“The vetting process all happened under Joe Biden’s administration,” said Noem.
“But was he vetted when he was granted asylum? Are you saying he wasn’t vetted when he was granted asylum?” pressed Welker.
“Vetting is happening when they come into the country and that was completely abandoned under Joe Biden’s administration. That’s the irresponsibility that has completely devastated our country, Kristen, put us in such a dangerous position,” Noem continued.
“I don’t think people realized when Joe Biden was in the White House exactly how he was allowing our country to be infiltrated with people that we didn’t know who they were, some of them, we did know were dangerous and went after as soon as they came into this country, but under this program we could have up to 100,000 people that came in from Afghanistan that may be here to do us harm,” the Homeland Security secretary added.
Lakanwal, however, wasn’t just a known entity to U.S. officials—he was a foreign partner with U.S. intelligence services. He worked with the CIA as a partner in Afghanistan for more than a decade before U.S. troops withdrew from the region. Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021, always struggled with PTSD, his family told CNN.
He allegedly shot two members of West Virginia’s National Guard on the eve of Thanksgiving. U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries. The other victim, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is reportedly in “very serious condition,” according to West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey.
Lakanwal is currently hospitalized and in custody.
Of course, West Virginia’s National Guard never would have been in Washington to begin with if Donald Trump hadn’t ordered them to occupy the city on false pretenses.
Trump ordered some 2,000 members of the National Guard to Washington earlier this year, blaming rising crime rates, immigrant populations, and homelessness—though the figures he used were actually from 2023.
The cherry-picked statistics misrepresented the state of crime in the nation’s capital, which, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department that was touted by Trump’s own FBI, had actually fallen last year by 35 percent.
Mere days before the shooting, a U.S. district judge ruled that Trump’s order “exceeded the bounds” of the Pentagon’s authority since the troops were being utilized for “non-military, crime-deterrence missions” without the express permission of the city’s leadership.