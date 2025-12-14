Trump’s Support Is Declining Among MAGA Base: Poll
More Americans are suffering from economic woes, and Donald Trump is losing support.
President Donald Trump’s support is starting to waver, even among his staunchest supporters, a new poll shows.
Don’t get it twisted—Trump’s approval rating among adults has been in the red for months, and is still falling, with now close to 60 percent of Americans saying they disapprove of the president. But according to an NBC News Decision Desk poll that surveyed 20,252 adults online, the two groups that show the largest drop in support for the president since April are Republicans and MAGA Republicans.
For people who identified themselves as Republicans rather than part of MAGA, the percentage who “strongly approve” of the president has dropped to 35 percent, from 38 percent in April.
Among MAGA Republicans, there’s a much higher percentage of people who strongly approve of Trump: 70 percent. But that’s down eight percentage points since April.
Plus, fewer Republicans report themselves being part of MAGA today than they did earlier this year. In April, 57 percent of Republicans identified as MAGA, but today the two sides of the party are equally split at 50-50.
These are small shifts, but they belie Trump’s fracturing base of support. From Marjorie Taylor Greene’s split from the president, and abrupt resignation, to the botched rollout of the Epstein files, to Trump’s tariffs and inability to bring down prices, there are some issues that even die-hard MAGA adherents can’t overlook.