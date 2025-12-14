Trump’s Support Is Declining Among MAGA Base: Poll

President Donald Trump’s support is starting to waver, even among his staunchest supporters, a new poll shows.

Don’t get it twisted—Trump’s approval rating among adults has been in the red for months, and is still falling, with now close to 60 percent of Americans saying they disapprove of the president. But according to an NBC News Decision Desk poll that surveyed 20,252 adults online, the two groups that show the largest drop in support for the president since April are Republicans and MAGA Republicans.