Mike Johnson’s Next Move on Health Care Is Absolutely Brutal

This is an apparent reversal after one Republican aide indicated last week that GOP leadership “would allow” for a floor vote on extending subsidies, at the behest of moderate Republicans who wanted the opportunity to voice their support for an extension.

Representative Mike Lawler, one of those moderate Republicans, was furious over Johnson’s decision.

“I think it’s idiotic not to have an up-or-down vote on this issue,” Lawler fumed after Tuesday morning’s House Republican Conference, arguing that Johnson was committing “political malpractice.”