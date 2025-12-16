Elise Stefanik Tries to Scrub Her Ties to Org. With Nazi Group Chat

“He’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person,” Wiles said. When Musk claimed in an X post in March that Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn’t murder millions but their public-sector employees did, Wiles said, “I think that’s when he’s microdosing,” explaining that Musk is “an avowed ketamine” user. Wiles later denied commenting on Musk’s ketamine use to The New York Times, but Whipple played a recording for the newspaper, in which she is heard saying those words.

Regarding Attorney General Pam Bondi, Wiles said that she “completely whiffed” in handling the Epstein files, a big issue for Trump’s right-wing base.

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles said. “First, she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”