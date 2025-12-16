Elise Stefanik Tries to Scrub Her Ties to Org. With Nazi Group Chat
The group recently hosted a gala chock full of white supremacists.
New York Representative Elise Stefanik is trying to completely erase her history with the New York Young Republican Club after they invited racists and German white supremacists to their annual party.
The organization made national headlines in October when leaked screenshots from a private group chat revealed the race-based vitriol amongst its top members, with Young Republican leaders referring to Black people as monkeys and joking about rape, slavery, and the gas chamber.
It became clear on Saturday that the shocking nature of the club’s language was more of a rule than an exception, when white nationalists and Nazi slogan-chanting, far-right German leaders attended the New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala.
In the days since, Stefanik—who “formally joined” the group in 2022, per a club announcement—has claimed that she was never affiliated with the group to begin with, according to Politico’s Jason Beeferman.
But that’s just not true. The club’s website listed Stefanik’s name on its member page as of October, though that no longer appears to be the case. It is unclear when her name was removed from the site.
She’s also supported the Young Republican cohort financially. In an August 2021 post, the official New York Young Republican Club X account thanked Stefanik for being a “generous donor to our Clubhouse Fund,” referring to her as a “staunch supporter of the NYYRC’s activism.”
Even the people around her have profound ties to the organization, including her longtime senior adviser, Alex deGrasse, who wrote on X in 2021 that he was a “a proud member” of the club.
The convenient rebrand could be the result of Stefanik’s political ambitions: The 41-year-old Albany native is vying to become the state’s first Republican governor in two decades. Peeling away from the club’s caustic beliefs could make her more palatable to the large liberal population in New York City required to win the gubernatorial race.
Albany’s current leadership—and Stefanik’s 2026 Democratic opponent—was unimpressed with the effort.
“This is not the first time Stefanik has been caught palling around with hateful antisemites, and it won’t be the last,” Kathy Hochul Campaign Spokesperson Ryan Radulovacki told The New Republic.