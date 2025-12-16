Trump Chief of Staff Caught in Obvious Lie About Her Trash Talking
Unfortunately for Susie Wiles, a recording exists of her comments.
White House chief of staff Susie Wiles seems to have been caught lying about her statements regarding Elon Musk’s ketamine use, leading us to question everything else she denies from her series of interviews with Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple.
“The challenge with Elon is keeping up with him,” Wiles told Whipple in part one of the article. “He’s an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”
While Musk’s drug use has been previously reported on, Musk had only admitted to casual and infrequent use of ketamine specifically. Wiles’s comments blow that notion up entirely.
Wiles, of course, profusely denied that she said this.
“That’s ridiculous,” she told The New York Times. “I wouldn’t have said it and I wouldn’t know.”
But Whipple’s reporting comes from a series of sitdowns that Wiles did with him, and The New York Times confirmed that Whipple played them a recording in which the White House chief of staff is heard making the ketamine comment.
This interview was a disaster for Wiles. She inexplicably gave Vanity Fair—and the general public—even more fodder against an already tumultuous administration. She said that Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality,” that Attorney General Pam Bondi “whiffed” on her handling of the Epstein files, and that Vice President JD Vance was a conspiracy theorist, among other things. And it seems that Whipple has solid ground to stand on given his recordings of her, no matter how much she and her administration deny it.