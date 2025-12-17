Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Another Republican Retires as MTG Warns “Dam Is Breaking”

Donald Trump is losing control of his party.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks in Congress.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Another Republican is retiring from Congress, in what is becoming an exodus before next year’s midterm elections.

Representative Dan Newhouse, whose Washington district is a safe Republican seat, announced Wednesday morning that he would not be running for reelection in 2026. Newhouse, who voted for President Trump’s impeachment after the January 6, 2021, insurrection, had survived primary challenges to his seat in 2022 and 2024.

Newhouse was also one of 35 Republicans who voted to establish the January 6 commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, so it’s telling that after surviving two elections after that, he now thinks his time is up. Newhouse’s retirement means that only one Republican who voted to impeach Trump in Congress, Representative David Valadao of California, remains in office, although he has a tough election in a battleground district.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a strong supporter turned critic of the president, announced her own resignation last month. She told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Tuesday night that she thinks “the dam is breaking” regarding Republican support for Trump.

“Many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders which enabled him to fire federal workers,” Greene said, referring to Trump’s deranged post criticizing Rob Reiner after he and his wife were killed in their home Sunday.

“We also saw Indiana Republicans vote against redistricting. He didn’t call any of them traitors and call for primaries against them,” Greene added. “I would like to say that that is a sign, where you’re seeing Republicans … entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame-duck season has begun and that Republicans will go all in for themselves in order to save their own reelections.”

Greene’s assessment, along with Newhouse’s resignation, seems to indicate that Republicans can see the writing on the wall for 2026, and it’s not good for them. Almost all of the off-year elections that have already taken place have been big wins for Democrats, or narrow victories for Republicans. In less than one year, the same shifts could happen in congressional races and Democrats could take over the House.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Reveals Who’s Next on His Chopping Block for Revenge

Donald Trump called for “many more” arrests.

Donald Trump points and speaks
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signaled he plans to go after former FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump took to Truth Social Tuesday to personally respond to a Fox News report on the 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago, which was part of the investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents. According to Fox News, in the weeks leading up to the raid, FBI and Justice Department officials voiced concerns they had not dug up enough evidence to establish probable cause.

“Unreasonable Search and Seizure!!! That was the FBI’s CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump then shared a post from Truth Social user Jay Anthony, who wrote: “Someone should be arrested. Wray & Garland.”

“… And many others!!!” Trump added.

It seems that Trump’s revenge tour against his so-called “deep state” enemies will soon turn to those involved in the August 2022 raid.

It’s worth noting that the story about probable cause isn’t new. During Trump’s classified documents trial, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected the notion that dissent among the ranks at the FBI invalidated the probable cause used to obtain a search warrant for the president’s residence, an exceptional finding for the judge who would later toss out Trump’s 42 felony charges.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Isn’t Buying White House Defense of Trump’s Chief of Staff

MAGA tore into Susie Wiles over her interview with Vanity Fair.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

MAGA isn’t buying White House chief of staff Susie Wiles’s excuses for humiliating Donald Trump’s team.

Wiles tried Tuesday to explain away revealing her unfiltered opinions about several Trumpworld figures in an interview with Vanity Fair. She claimed the article was a “disingenuously framed hit piece” that “disregarded” context to “paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative.”

While members of Trumpworld leaped to Wiles’s defense, MAGA wasn’t quite as forgiving. Lara Logan, a discredited former CBS correspondent and prominent figure in far-right media, slammed Wiles’s apparent naïveté.

“It is too late in the game for this to be a defense. Anyone close to the President should know that Vanity Fair leads the way in the information war for Trump’s most powerful & despicable enemies,” she wrote on X.

“If you do not know this, you are not qualified to be in a junior role let alone a senior one,” Logan added.

Joel Pollak, the opinion editor at the conservative tabloid California Post, also questioned Wiles’s decision to speak with Vanity Fair in the first place. “I don’t know why Republicans continue to give privileged access to mainstream media or center-left publications determined to destroy them,” he wrote on X, calling publications such as Vanity Fair and The New York Times “Democrat agenda-driven outlets.”

Mike Cernovich, a right-wing commentator with more than 1.4 million followers on X, accused Wiles of doing “glam interviews with Bolshevik media.”

In another post, Cernovich offered Wiles some advice: “You don’t have to do the media interview. You don’t have to talk to anyone. They will say, ‘We are going to write about you whether you cooperate or not.’ Who cares. Far worse than some hit piece (which don’t even work anymore) is hanging yourself with your own words.”

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

ICE Agent Kneels on Pregnant Woman as Bystanders Hurl Snowballs at Him

As always, the story Minneapolis residents are sharing is different from what ICE claims.

Masked ICE agents stand in the snow questioning a Black man.
Christopher Juhn/Anadolu/Getty Images

ICE agents violently restrained a woman in Minneapolis on Monday, dragging her through the snow and pinning her face down as onlookers shouted that the woman was pregnant.

During what was supposed to be a “targeted vehicle stop,” according to ICE officials, protesters swarmed the agents. Esme Murphy, a WCCO reporter, was on the scene, where she saw ICE holding a woman on the ground.

“Please let her go! She’s pregnant!” one onlooker shouted.

“Get her off of her fucking stomach,” another said.

In response to this, one agent fired a Taser into the crowd. “Who wants more?” he taunted, according to WCCO.

“We kept yelling, ‘She is pregnant, she’s pregnant,’” resident Tonika Deutch told Murphy. “They put their knees on her. We kept telling them, ‘She can’t breathe, let her up, let her up.’”

The woman was then dragged by one arm, as the crowd continued to yell and plead with the ICE agents. Bystanders threw snowballs, and ICE agents fired pepper spray into the crowd—hitting Murphy, the reporter, as well as her photographer.

ICE called the Minneapolis Police Department for backup. Once they arrived, the officers determined there was “no violence occurring” against the agents. “We have been training our officers for the last five years very, very intensely on de-escalation, but unfortunately that is … often not what we are seeing from other agencies in the city,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told WCCO.

According to ICE, they succeeded in arresting the targets of their operation: a young Ecuadorian couple who were abducted from their car, its windows shattered by agents. The woman is currently in custody in Illinois, and it’s not known where her husband is being held. Two U.S. citizens were also arrested for assaulting federal officers, according to CBS.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Four Republicans Force Mike Johnson’s Hand on Obamacare

Members of Mike Johnson’s party have revolted against him.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Four House Republicans have rejected the party line to give Obamacare more juice.

In a major act of defiance against House Speaker Mike Johnson, GOP Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Lawler, Robert Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie signed Democrats’ Affordable Care Act discharge petition Wednesday morning.

They join every House Democrat in doing so, bringing the overall tally on the petition to the 218 signatures required to force a vote on whether to extend enhanced ACA subsidies for another three years.

Last week, Johnson granted Fitzpatrick and Representative Jen Kiggans an opportunity to vote on an amendment to extend the subsidies. But differing opinions over the amendment’s text had blocked efforts to make a deal.

Kiggans is not expected to sign the petition, people close to her told The Hill.

The successful effort does not translate into immediate action, however. Signatories on the petition will have to wait at least seven legislative days to recognize it, according to House rules, after which House leadership will have two days to respond. That would likely put the ACA vote on the agenda sometime around New Year’s Eve, but Johnson could voluntarily speed up the process if he wanted to.

Johnson did not respond when asked by CNN as to whether he would permit a vote before the year’s end.

The Obamacare subsidies that were enacted under the previous administration are slated to expire on December 31. Without them, health insurance premiums for more than 20 million Americans are expected to double.

If the subsidies completely lapse or expire—as most Republicans seemingly want them to do—practically everyone will feel the pain: Policy analysts expect a mass exodus from Obamacare plans altogether that could leave roughly four million Americans completely uninsured. The spike in uninsured Americans will spur a nationwide public health problem that has historically made premiums more expensive for the insured as hospitals look to recoup the lost cash.

But Johnson apparently doesn’t see that forthcoming domino effect.

“Here’s the false narrative: Democrats are pretending as though this affects everybody in the country,” Johnson told CNBC two hours before the Republican defection. “It affects 7 percent of Americans, this extended subsidy.”

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

“I Watched It Go Bing Bing”: Trump, 79, Talks About Launching Bombs

Bizarre speech for a Hanukkah reception, but OK.

Donald Trump makes a hand gesture while he stands at a podium.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump got excited on Tuesday describing his bombing campaign against suspected drug boats, at a Hanukkah reception at the White House.

“The only time anybody could see those planes was when those bomb chutes open up, because it becomes totally un-stealth,” Trump began, making hand gestures to describe the airstrikes. “You’re going in, you go like this. And as soon as it goes like this, for some reason, the plane is totally visible, not good. And I watched it happening.”

Trump continued on, getting more animated, to scattered laughter in the crowd.

“And I watched it happening, it’s like I’m sitting home watching it, you know, it’s amazing, the situation room is an amazing place. But I watched ’em go bing, bing, it went bing, bing, and two massive hundred-thousand-pound bombs come pouring out, and the job they did was incredible,” Trump added, going on to call a particular strike “the single greatest military attack that anyone’s ever seen.”

Trump turns 80 next year, and is beginning to face more questions about whether he is physically and mentally up to the job of being president. Even though this is his second term in office, it’s evident that he has trouble understanding and explaining certain concepts. Trump won’t admit to any issues, though, lashing out reports of his cognitive decline.

It’s not good that Trump gets excited about dropping bombs and killing people, especially when the bombings are likely illegal and seem to be a prelude to regime change and war with Venezuela. And the fact that Trump seems to be experiencing early-stage dementia probably means that national security is in danger.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Ridiculous Ballroom Just Got Even More Expensive

Donald Trump suddenly announced he’s spending even more on the construction project.

An aerial view of the construction at the White House
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The price tag on the White House ballroom just keeps climbing.

Speaking at a Hanukkah reception at the White House Tuesday night, Donald Trump nonchalantly dropped that the cost of building the 90,000-square-foot dance pad had grown to $400 million.

“I think it’ll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world,” Trump said. “Who else but in our country would sue to stop a $400 million beautiful ballroom that people have been after for the White House?

“The White House has wanted a ballroom for 150 years,” he added.

But exactly who has been clamoring for the facility—which will dwarf the 55,000-square-foot mansion—is not clear. Even the architect of the project, James McCrery II, disagreed with the size and scope of Trump’s ginormous ballroom, claiming that its construction would violate basic architectural principles. But McCrery’s opinion eventually got him fired.

The project’s price tag has seemingly grown by 100 percent since Trump first pitched it in July. The original $200 million cost became $300 million in October, as soon as Trump started tearing into the White House East Wing. The historic wing has been completely razed in the process, despite the president’s initial promises to build the addition “near but not touching” the actual White House.

Since Trump’s other promises have fallen flat, there seems to be no guarantee that the cost of the development will actually be funded “100 percent” by Trump and “some friends” of his.

The White House suggested that the project would be paid for, in part, by some of the country’s wealthiest families and biggest corporations, including the likes of Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta.

Some major players in the defense industry with massive federal contracts have also pledged significant cash to develop the ballroom, including Lockheed Martin and Palantir.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump “Jokes” About Third Term as Miriam Adelson Offers Him Millions

Donald Trump says the Republican megadonor offered him millions to run again in 2028.

Donald Trump speaks into a mic while Miriam Adelson smiles and listens.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump bragged about one of his biggest donors, Miriam Adelson, donating $250 million to his campaign in 2024, at a White House Hanukkah event Tuesday night. Adelson then told the audience that Trump could run for a third term and whispered something in Trump’s ear. Trump smiled widely as he announced she’d offer him another $250 million.

Adelson, a staunch supporter of right-wing Israeli causes, said that a third term, which is unconstitutional, was possible for Trump with the help of disgraced attorney and Israel supporter Alan Dershowitz, who is implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Miriam gave my campaign, indirectly and directly, 250 million, she was number one,” Trump told the crowd. “When somebody can give you 250 million, I think that we should give her the opportunity to say hello. And Miriam, make it quick, because 250 million is not what it used to be.”

Adelson then came to the stage and told the crowd about how she had recently “met Alan Dershowitz, and he said the legal thing about four more years.”

“And I say, Alan, I agree with you. So, we can do it. Think about it,” Adelson said. Trump pointed out that Dershowitz was in the crowd as the audience started to chant, “Four more years.”

The whole thing raises numerous issues, like the influence that rich donors have on the president and the open declaration of plans to flout the Constitution to keep Trump in office beyond 2028. Adelson’s money doesn’t come without strings, either: Just like in 2024, the billionaire widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson will likely push for the United States to recognize Israel’s annexation of the West Bank.

Last year, Trump told pro-Israel donors including Adelson that he would set back the pro-Palestinian movement by “25 or 30 years,” and so far, it seems that at least Adelson is happy with the job Trump is doing. Meanwhile, more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the last two years, including over 379 casualties two months after a ceasefire in Gaza was declared. But at least Trump will get paid to stay in office illegally, right?

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Susie Wiles May Have Screwed Trump’s Revenge Quest on Letitia James

This Susie Wiles quote will haunt Donald Trump’s future efforts to get revenge.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles purses her lips
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles may have just ruined any chance President Donald Trump had of reviving his administration’s indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a wildly candid interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday, Wiles admitted that Trump’s effort to go after James over flimsy charges of mortgage fraud was his “one retribution.” (He has arguably had far more than one.)

Wiles explained that she hadn’t felt compelled to warn Trump off of James because “she had a half a billion dollars of his money.”

If the Trump administration ever wanted to seek an indictment against James again, it’s more than likely that the opposing legal team would simply have to cite Wiles to get the case tossed out again.

The Justice Department has tried three times to indict James—unsuccessfully in each instance, including one failed attempt as recent as last week. The original indictment against James was dismissed last month when a judge ruled that the Trump administration had improperly appointed the lead attorney, who had no prosecutorial experience at all.

Wiles was quick to claim that many of her quotes were taken out of context, but she’s already been caught lying about what she did and did not say. Multiple members of Trumpworld have voiced support for Wiles in the face of supposedly fake news. Meanwhile, Trump actually confirmed Wiles’s own wild comment about him.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republican Forced to Answer How Many Somalis He Represents Are Garbage

Republican Majority Whip Tom Emmer stumbled over his words when asked about Trump’s infamous comment.

Representative Tom Emmer presses his lips together.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Minnesota Republican Representative Tom Emmer was asked directly if he agreed with President Trump’s assessment that the thousands of Somali residents he represents are “garbage.” He couldn’t give a straight answer. 

“Mr. Emmer, do you agree with President Trump that say[s] 5,000 Somali residents in your district in St. Cloud are garbage?” Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manríquez asked Emmer while he walked down a hallway. 

The Republican majority whip offered a weak, political nonanswer. 

“I think what President Trump has done is raise an issue that is something that we’ve been trying to raise for almost three years,” he replied. “The press refuse to cover things that are right in front of them—”

“Donald Trump said that the Somalis are garbage; that’s what I’m asking you about,” Manríquez replied. 

“If you could let me finish, I’d love to answer your question,” Emmer said. “But apparently you wanna have an argument.” 

“Well, it’s a yes or no.” 

“Maybe you can find someone else that you can have the argument with. ’Cause I’m tellin’ ya, not all Somalis are bad—”

“Thank you.” 

“Ninety percent of the … crimes that have been charged are from the Somali community, and there’s nothing wrong, and nothing racist, about calling out crime.” 

There is no evidence that 90 percent of the crimes in Emmer’s district are committed by Somalis. Perhaps Emmer was trying to pivot to the scandal in Minnesota, in which the state’s social services system was defrauded out of more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars. Federal prosecutors allege that nearly all of the perpetrators came from Minnesota’s Somali community. So far, prosecutors have convicted 59 people. There are about 80,000 Somali Americans in Minnesota.

Trump did much more than just “call out crime.” He smeared an entire group of people simply based on their origin, something he’s made a career out of.  

“When you look at what [Minnesota Governor Walz has] done with Somalia, which is barely a country … they have no anything, they just run around killing each other,” Trump said earlier this month. “I hear [Somalians] ripped off that state for billions of dollars … I don’t want ’em in our country, I’ll be honest with you. Somebody’ll say ‘Ooh that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want ’em in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want ’em in our country.

“We’re gonna go the wrong way if we keep taking garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage.… When they come from hell, and they complain, and do nothing but bitch? We don’t want ’em in our country. Let ’em go back to where they came from and fix it.” 

