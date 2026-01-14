CBS Shares Update on Minnesota ICE Shooting—With Huge Red Flag
Internet users were quick to point out that CBS was effectively just elevating Donald Trump’s propaganda.
Need any more proof that CBS News is being transformed into a mouthpiece for Donald Trump’s administration? Look no further than its latest “story” about Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good, an American citizen and mother of three.
CBS News posted on X Wednesday morning that Ross had “suffered internal bleeding to the torso” after shooting Good in her vehicle, citing “two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.”
The post, which supported the Trump administration’s dubious claims that Ross fired “defensive shots” because his life was in danger, was not accompanied by a link to an actual story.
This claim boosted by CBS News did, however, directly contradict video analysis that suggested Ross was not in the path of the vehicle when he fired the three shots. Rather, Ross braced his hand on the hood of Good’s vehicle while it moved forward and shot her three times as she turned her car away from him and other ICE agents. In additional footage from after the incident, Ross walked up and down the street, appearing unharmed.
Readers were furious that CBS News had boosted the government’s claim without appearing to have done any further reporting.
“No reporting. No story attached. No evidence. Just straightforward state propaganda,” wrote one user on X.
MeidasTouch’s Ron Filipkowski suggested that the story didn’t pass the smell check. “Who are the ‘two US officials’ and why would CBS give them anonymity when they are just putting something out there that DHS and ICE obviously wants put out,” he wrote on X. “Who are these ‘US officials’ and why are they granted anonymity???”
Another user pointed out that Ross would likely have been protected from injury by his Kevlar vest, while another claimed the vehicle would have only been moving four miles per hour maximum, which was not enough to cause internal bleeding. Other users demanded to see Ross’s medical report in order to verify the government’s claim.
Two hours later, CBS News finally posted an actual story, which repeated the same scant information and used the same anonymous sources.
“It was unclear how extensive the bleeding was. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross’s injury, but has not yet responded to CBS News’ requests for more information,” the article read.