Tensions Rise in Minneapolis as ICE Shoots Another Man

The shooting took place about 4.5 miles away from where Renee Good was shot last week, according to a DHS statement. DHS said that they tried to stop the undocumented man, only for him to drive away and then take off on foot after crashing into a car. DHS claims that when they reached the person, two other people from a nearby apartment arrived and attacked an ICE agent.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” DHS said. According to the city of Minneapolis, the Venezuelan man escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

The Trump administration seems to be bent on making the situation worse in Minneapolis. More agents are being sent to the city, even as many of them are miserable and feel the government is making things worse. Agents are reportedly going door to door looking for Asian immigrants, federal prosecutors are quitting rather than follow the administration’s orders, and even podcaster Joe Rogan has turned on the White House over ICE’s violence.