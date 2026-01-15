Tensions Rise in Minneapolis as ICE Shoots Another Man
The situation in Minnesota seems to be getting worse with each passing day.
ICE has shot another person in Minneapolis, raising tensions in an already inflamed atmosphere.
The Department of Homeland Security said that an ICE officer shot a Venezuelan man in north Minneapolis Wednesday night after he attacked agents during a traffic stop. Following the shooting, a crowd of protesters gathered, setting off fireworks and throwing snowballs at federal agents. Law enforcement responded with chemical irritants, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told people to “leave immediately.”
The shooting took place about 4.5 miles away from where Renee Good was shot last week, according to a DHS statement. DHS said that they tried to stop the undocumented man, only for him to drive away and then take off on foot after crashing into a car. DHS claims that when they reached the person, two other people from a nearby apartment arrived and attacked an ICE agent.
“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” DHS said. According to the city of Minneapolis, the Venezuelan man escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.
The Trump administration seems to be bent on making the situation worse in Minneapolis. More agents are being sent to the city, even as many of them are miserable and feel the government is making things worse. Agents are reportedly going door to door looking for Asian immigrants, federal prosecutors are quitting rather than follow the administration’s orders, and even podcaster Joe Rogan has turned on the White House over ICE’s violence.
President Trump claims that a “DAY OF RECKONING” is coming for Minnesota. He may be right, but not in the way he thinks. The backlash is only growing larger.