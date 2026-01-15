Grave AI Recruiting Error Is Making ICE Even More Dangerous
Many of the ICE agents taking over American streets didn’t receive the proper training.
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement used artificial intelligence to streamline its rush to add 10,000 more agents to its countrywide crackdown, according to NBC. This resulted in a grave technical error, as recruits were hired and assigned to field offices without adequate training.
The AI was supposed to simply scan résumés and identify recruits for the law enforcement officers, or LEO, program. The program requires four weeks of online training, while applicants who aren’t LEOs require eight. But most of all recent applicants reviewed were classified by the AI as LEOs, allowing them to forgo half of the required training even though they had no law enforcement experience whatsoever—a decision that could be dangerous for all involved.
The mistake was not identified until mid-fall, when ICE was through most of its hiring upswing. While it is in the process of correcting the mistake, how many of those 10,000 officers entered American streets with only four weeks of training?