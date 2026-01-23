ICE Agents Violently Arrest Black Corrections Officer
The local sheriff was horrified by the arrest of his recruit, and said the federal government is telling a different story of what’s really happening on the ground.
ICE agents in Maine arrested a Black law enforcement officer even after he repeatedly told them he was a legal immigrant.
Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce confirmed to reporters Thursday that a viral cell phone video of a man being detained by ICE agents in a Portland, Maine, neighborhood Wednesday was a corrections officer recruit from the county. In the video, the man can be heard shouting “What’s wrong? I’m just coming from work. What’s wrong, guys? I don’t understand this. I don’t have any violations.”
An eyewitness who recorded video of the arrest, Ben Bozeman, told the Portland Press Herald that while taking a walk nearby Wednesday night, he saw five cars swarm the man and that ICE agents threatened him with a taser before detaining him. Bozeman that the agents left the recruit’s car still running on the side of the road, with his corrections uniform sitting in plain sight in the back seat.
“It’s very dark, just jarring and threatening,” Bozeman told the newspaper, saying that witnessing ICE’s violence had shaken him.
“They all took off leaving his car with the windows down, the lights on, unsecured and unoccupied,” Joyce said in a press conference. “They left it right on the side of the street. Folks, that’s bush league policing.”
The sheriff excoriated the agents for their conduct, saying the arrest had changed his mind about the federal government’s immigration actions.
“We’re being told one story, which is totally different than what’s occurring or what occurred [Wednesday] night,” Joyce said, noting that the recruit had passed the county’s application process to qualify as a corrections employee, and was cleared to work in the U.S. until April 2029.
“In fact, he was squeaky clean. Squeaky clean,” Joyce said. “I guess if you’re not the card carrying, you know, U.S. citizen, then you must be illegal, because that’s what they told me is he’s illegal, and he’s definitely not a criminal. So what part of him is illegal? I don’t know.”
Law enforcement officers across the country have been caught up in ICE’s violence, including in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where local police have complained that officers of color have been questioned and detained on multiple occasions. ICE’s leadership has proclaimed that nearly everyone is considered fair game in their mass deportation agenda, as it becomes increasingly clear that the Trump administration is deploying a racist goon squad.