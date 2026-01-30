Trump Says He Picked Cabinet Secretary Because His Wife Is Hot
Congrats to Doug Burgum?
Doug Burgum had a long resume before Donald Trump tapped him to be the secretary of the interior, but the credential that actually got him the job was apparently his wife, according to the president.
“I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, ‘Who is that?’ I was talking about her, not him,” Trump said Thursday, seated at the Resolute Desk beside the couple. “They explained it, I said, ‘I’m gonna hire him,’ because anybody that has somebody like you to be with, it’s an amazing tribute.”
The reference to the video made Burgum’s wife, Kathryn Burgum, turn her face into her husband’s chest. Burgum served for eight years as North Dakota’s governor prior to entering Trump’s presidential cabinet.
It’s the second instance in recent weeks in which the president has opined about his colleagues’ wives.
At a GOP retreat on January 6, Trump told a collection of Republican lawmakers that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has a “great wife,” recalling Jennifer Scalise’s affection for her husband after he was attacked by a gunman at a congressional baseball game in 2017.
“Another one who has a great wife, Jacquie, is Tom Emmer, right,” Trump also said at the time, referring to the House majority whip. “Look at you, you have a great wife.”
“She actually liked me at the beginning when we were having little fights,” he continued, recalling that he and Emmer used to regularly disagree. “But Jacquie was saying, ‘I’m telling you, he’s a great guy, he’s good. He’s going to be a great president, blah, blah, blah.’ She was fighting for me and now I love this guy. He’s great. Jacquie’s right about—she was right about both of us, I think, right.”