Trump Sues JPMorgan Chase for Billions as Revenge Quest Continues

The next month, Trump spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House refused to disclose the reason, but eventually Trump let slip that he had received MRI scans, the results of which he said came back “perfect.” At least one former White House physician questioned the timeline of Trump’s appointment, pointing out that his four-hour visit to the hospital was far longer than would be required by an MRI test. Trump later revealed he might not have gotten an MRI at all, but something “less than” that.

Trump has also appeared discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders. Over the course of the last year, Trump has fallen asleep roughly a dozen times during critical public appearances. It happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of bombastic military parades, while meeting leaders of critical allies, and even during the Pope’s funeral.

Earlier this week, Trump aggressed relations with Europe, wrote to the leaders of Norway that he intended to pursue Greenland since they had not given him a Nobel Peace Prize last year (Norway’s government has no control over the award or its designees), and spent more than an hour on the dais in the White House press briefing room mumbling to himself about a stack of papers.