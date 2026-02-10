Epstein Email Reveals Plot to Install Hidden Cameras Everywhere
Jeffrey Epstein considered putting the cameras in Kleenex boxes, according to an email in the recently released files.
The latest tranche of Epstein files includes a 2014 email from the infamous sexual predator asking his personal pilot to purchase and place tiny hidden cameras for him around his home in Palm Beach, Florida. While it’s unclear where exactly the cameras were placed and what they were used for, it’s not a far stretch to infer that they aided Epstein in his trafficking and abuse in some way—especially as multiple victims have reported that they felt they were being recorded when visiting his properties.
“[L]ets get three motion detected hidden cameras , that record, thanks. also a new airplay compatible receiver for gym thanks,” Epstein wrote to his pilot, Larry Visoski, in February 2014, as first reported by The Telegraph.
“Jeffrey, I already two purchased the Motion sensor camera from the Spy Store in Fort Lauderdale yesterday, I charged them last night and figuring our how to work them as we speak,” Visoski wrote back. “[I]ts amazing how small they are, the size of Thumb nail drive, 64 hour recording, Motion sensor,. I’m installing them into Kleenex boxes now,. I’ll bring them by later today,. I just had a Root Canal done, so I’m still hurting.”
This isn’t the first time emails showed the predator’s interest in hidden surveillance. In a 2012 email, Epstein asked a Scott Denett “for Wednesday„ please suggst some web enabled secuirty surveillance cameras? Thanks.” And way back in 2005, a Palm Beach cop who conducted a raid of Epstein’s home reported that he “located two covert (hidden) cameras,” both hidden inside clocks.
These haunting emails sow serious doubts in the Justice Department’s claim that “there were no cameras found inside any bedrooms or living areas of either residence” during their 2019 raids of Epstein’s New York and U.S. Virgin Island properties.