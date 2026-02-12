CBP Chief Defends Throwing Woman Face Down in Snow: “De-Escalation”
The heads of CBP and ICE defended what happened moments before Alex Pretti was shot and killed.
The heads of Customs and Border Protection and ICE were grilled by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Thursday about the conduct of federal agents.
Republican Senator Rand Paul called out the agency heads for what happened on Minneapolis’s streets just prior to Alex Pretti’s killing, specifically a video of agents shoving a woman face down on the ground.
CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott equivocated, saying that pushing a woman to the ground “can be” considered a de-escalation tactic, “depending on the circumstances.”
“I don’t know what happened before this. If an officer thinks that doing that is going to prevent any kind of a physical encounter, if there’s a weapon or anything else, I’m not saying there is, I’m just saying in certain cases, using hand-to-hand is a de-escalation,” Scott said. Paul didn’t agree with this.
“No one in America believes that shoving that woman’s face in the snow was de-escalation, but your officers need to know that they had a verbal encounter with her. She did not place her hands on the officers. She wasn’t trying to get their weapon,” Paul said, asking if it is “proper to physically throw a woman down or throw anyone down” in response to verbal attacks.
Scott and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons eventually both answered no.
After a video was shown of Pretti’s killing, Democratic Senator Gary Peters pointed out how Pretti was beaten with a spray canister before he was shot. He criticized the violence perpetrated by agents, asking if beating someone “with a canister, is that de-escalatory?”
The answer from Scott wasn’t encouraging.
“What I’m seeing is a subject that’s also not compliant. He’s not following any guidance. He’s fighting back nonstop. I don’t know what they’re saying. I don’t know what’s going on in this situation,” Scott responded.
Neither of the agency heads came off well during the hearing, nor did they indicate any changes are coming in how Border Patrol and ICE handles detentions or people protesting against them. Violence has become the norm, even after the outrage following the killings of Renee Good and Pretti. U.S. citizens are routinely detained, either because federal agents are trying to punish them for protesting or because they are being racially profiled as undocumented immigrants.
The Trump administration may make a few nods here and there toward de-escalation and lowering tensions, but its mass deportation agenda, complete with violence and hostility toward protesters, remains intact, even with an announced drawdown in Minneapolis. The protesters around the country aren’t going to stop as long as the injustice continues. Will the government finally get a clue?