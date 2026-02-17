Trump Energy Secretary Boasts About Billions in Stolen Oil
Energy Secretary Chris Wright touted his boss’s “out-of-the-box” diplomacy for stealing Venezuelan oil.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright is attempting to repackage America’s illegal efforts to seize and sell Venezuela’s oil as an act of “out-of-the-box” diplomacy. Some might just call it piracy.
Speaking on Fox News Tuesday, Wright boasted that the United States had already sold an “enormous amount” of the oil it took from Venezuela after it mounted a deadly military strike to kidnap the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro.
“We’ve sold about a billion dollars of oil so far. We’ve recently signed agreements to sell about another $5 billion of oil in the next several months. So you’re talking well north of $10 billion a year,” Wright said.
“This is a win all around and a transformation of a country without any American soldiers on the ground, and without any American taxpayer dollars. This is way out-of-the-box, ground-breaking Trump diplomacy,” Wright said.
To be clear, what President Donald Trump did in Venezuela was more akin to armed robbery than diplomacy.
Wright didn’t fully explain where the money was actually going—or the oil. The secretary claimed that some of the money would go back to help “establish a free press and a representative government” in Venezuela. Meanwhile, the seized oil was a “specific kind of crude” American refineries were built to process, and could bring down the production cost of asphalt, he said.
Speaking to NBC News last week, Wright claimed that the U.S. deposited $500 million from initial oil sales in an account in Qatar in order to keep the money away from Venezuela’s creditors—like China, Russia, and a slew of international oil bondholders and oil companies. “Now we have an account at the U.S. Treasury. The money won’t go to Qatar anymore,” the secretary said.
Wright also claimed that the oil had mostly gone to U.S. refineries and countries in Europe—but without oversight from Congress there is simply no way to know what deals are being made, or whether the money will actually make it back to Venezuelans in the throes of a widespread hunger crisis.