Hafiz Rashid/
/

Stephen Colbert Rips CBS (Again) and Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Drama

The late-night TV host said CBS is lying about the scrapped interview with Texas state Representative James Talarico.

Stephen Colbert speaks at a podium
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert blasted CBS on his late-night show Tuesday night, contradicting the network’s claim that it didn’t block his interview with Texas state Representative and Senate candidate James Talarico.

On his show, Colbert displayed a printed copy of the network’s statement, which said, “THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico.

“The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled,” the statement continued. “THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options.”

Colbert said that this statement was incorrect, emphasizing that “every word” of his script in the squashed Talarico interview was approved by CBS’s lawyers, as is the case with every script.

“In fact, between the monologue I did last night and before I did the second act talking about this issue, I had to go backstage,” Colbert said Tuesday. “I got called backstage to get more notes from these lawyers—something that had never ever happened before—and they told us the language they wanted me to use to describe that equal-time exception. And I used that language. So, I don’t know what this is about.”’

Colbert said that he didn’t “want an adversarial relationship with the network. I’ve never had one,” and lamented the fact that CBS’s parent corporation appears to have preemptively abided by the FCC’s new interpretation of the equal-time rule, which used to exempt talk shows that were not considered “bona fide news” until FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, appointed by Trump, issued new guidance last month.

“I’m just so surprised that this giant global corporation would not stand up to these bullies,” Colbert added. “Come on, you’re Paramount! No! You’re more than that, you’re Paramount Plus. Plus what? I guess we’re all going to find out pretty soon.”

While Monday’s interview didn’t air, it has gotten millions of views on YouTube and other platforms that it wouldn’t have gotten otherwise. Now CBS and Paramount, owned by Donald Trump ally David Ellison, are receiving negative publicity over their decision, as is the FCC, led by Trump-appointed Brendan Carr. Colbert’s contract ends in May, and the next three months are going to be interesting.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Kristi Noem Is Giving Her Employees Asbestos Poisoning

The demolition of historic buildings at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters has released asbestos into the air.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sits in Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting
Win McNamee/Getty Images

When Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded the urgent demolition of her agency’s 171-year-old campus in Washington, D.C., she claimed the structures were unsafe. But it turns out the more immediate threat to workers wasn’t the presence of “malicious insiders” looking to exploit the site’s weaknesses—it’s asbestos, Migrant Insider reported Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security employees who worked at the agency’s facilities at St. Elizabeths described workers in full hazmat suits working alongside plainclothes DHS staff.

“It’s surreal,” one former DHS aide told Migrant Insider. “You’ve got guys in full PPE taking out asbestos, and then DHS staff in shirts and ties walking right by, breathing the same air.”

Employees were not offered masks or air quality tests—let alone remote work options. And the site lacks the proper signage alerting workers to the presence of harmful carcinogens.

“There’s one small sign in a side entrance indicating the area is a health hazard,” the former aide told Migrant Insider. “If you come in the main way you’d never know you’re walking into a demolition zone with asbestos in the air.”

Several staffers told Migrant Insider that they’d been largely left in the dark about construction, only receiving after the fact notices that did not mention any specific health risks. Others said they only learned about the construction after they saw sealed doorways and workers in protective gear. When staffers raised concerns about air quality to their supervisors, they were referred to building management, who offered scant answers.

“There’s this attitude that because this is a high‑security campus, they can do what they want and we’ll just deal with it,” one current DHS official told Migrant Insider. “But we’re talking about cancer‑causing dust in a federal workplace. People are scared, and they should be.”

The campus at St. Elizabeths is a national landmark originally built as a “Government Hospital for the Insane.” The National Trust for Historic Preservation and the D.C. Preservation League warned that Noem’s unilateral declaration to demolish the site was “problematic” and implied a “fundamental flaw” in her agency’s “security as a whole.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Try to Make Any Sense of RFK Jr.’s New “Workout” Video

At one point, the health secretary takes an ice bath while wearing jeans.

Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. points to the side while speaking at a podium
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Make America Healthy Again campaign is now hinged on the idea that America wants to see two old men strip.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. invited Kid Rock to participate in a bizarre marketing video for his public health policy Tuesday, encouraging the nation to “GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD” by showcasing a freakish, half-naked workout montage of the duo set to the country rapper’s song “Bawitdaba” (the song that Rock definitely did not lip-sync during Turning Point USA’s alternate Super Bowl halftime show).

The clip begins with Kennedy, 72, and Rock, 55, flexing without shirts before the camera pans to the taxidermied body of a brown bear wearing a gingham fedora. Cue the music.

Over the next 90 seconds, the pair are depicted eating a giant plate of steak and sauerkraut (in line with Kennedy’s steak-and-ferments-only diet), doing biceps curls, using the pull-down machine (with improper form), holding each other’s ankles for sit-ups, flipping the bird while riding a stationary bike in a sauna (so badass), and climbing into a cold plunge tub while still wearing jeans. They also play pickleball, and drink “WHOLE MILK” in the pool.

The video is, apparently, formally affiliated with the Department of Health and Human Services, as the end of the lifestyle advertisement prominently features the health agency’s logo, along with Kennedy’s campaign slogan, “Make America Healthy Again.”

Kennedy’s off-the-wall notions about health have already proved disastrous for the health agency.

During a measles outbreak in Texas last year, the virulent conspiracist refused to endorse the tried-and-true measles vaccine, recommending instead that susceptible residents self-medicate with vitamins. He has transformed HHS, replacing independent medical experts on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He also overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, a decision that could potentially affect vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.

And last month, the health secretary unveiled the outcome of his department’s monthslong project to reimagine the food pyramid. The result: an upside-down triangle in which butter, steak, and cheese play a leading role.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

FCC Attempt to Kill Stephen Colbert Interview Completely Backfires

Stephen Colbert’s interview with Texas state Representative James Talarico is one of his most viewed ever.

Stephen Colbert laughs while sitting in the stands at a stadium.
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert

The Trump administration tried to prevent late-night television host Stephen Colbert from airing his interview with Texas state Representative and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, but the attempt has backfired.

Instead of including the interview in his CBS show Monday night, which the network’s lawyers had warned against, Colbert posted the interview to YouTube and other social media channels, where it has already garnered millions of views on each platform, much more than a single TV broadcast of the show, which averages 2.3 million viewers.

Talarico himself posted the interview to his X account with the caption, “This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see.” It has gotten 8.3 million views as of this writing. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s YouTube channel, the interview has 2.4 million views, and clips of the show on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are also getting millions of viewers.

Colbert defied CBS by mentioning the interview during his show Monday night and urging viewers to watch it online. He also called out the Federal Communications Commission and its Trump-appointed head, Brendan Carr, for the agency’s new rule requiring late-night talk shows to provide equal time for candidates across the political spectrum. Colbert highlighted a recent clip of Carr discussing both him and fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“If Kimmel or Colbert want to continue to do their programming, and they don’t want to have to comply with this requirement, then they can go to a cable channel or a podcast or a streaming service, and that’s fine,” Carr said in the clip. Colbert took Carr’s advice and put his interview with Talarico online, where it has taken off, giving Colbert and Talarico more publicity than they would have had otherwise.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Rhode Island Hockey Game Shooter Had Nazi Tattoos

The far right is foaming at the mouth over the shooter being trans. But they’re leaving out one important detail.

Robert Dorgan/Roberta Esposita tattoos
Screenshot/Facebook

The far right is using the murder of a mother and one of her sons to attack transgender people, completely ignoring the fact that the shooter had massive Nazi tattoos.

The shooter, who police said was born with the name Robert Dorgan but also went by Roberta Esposito, fatally shot their ex-wife and son at a hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday night. Esposito then turned the gun on themself, dying of a self-inflicted wound.

According to divorce records obtained by The Providence Journal, Esposito’s wife initially said she ended their 25-year marriage due Esposito’s “Gender reassignment surgery, Narcissistic + personality disorder traits,” before crossing it out and writing “irreconcilable differences which caused the irremediable breakdown of the marriage.”

The usual online far-right ghouls descended upon the news, foaming at the mouth for another opportunity to demonize every single trans person based on Esposito’s actions.

“Transgenderism is a severe mental illness,” commentator Evan Kilgore stated. “It’s time to bring back insane asylums for people like this.”

“President Trump needs to re-open mental institutions, and society needs to stop celebrating & encouraging transgender status,” former Trump delegate Christian Ziegler said.

“The Rhode Island trans shooter tweeted YESTERDAY warning that you shouldn’t point out that ‘trans women’ are really men or they will go ‘berserk,’” Libs of TikTok wrote. “Transgender people are violent and a danger to society.”

All of these reactions glossed over two major things. First, Esposito was a registered Republican. And according to the account Libs of TikTok referenced, they were a vocal Trump supporter. Secondly, Esposito had a massive Nazi SS tattoo on their arm.

Robert Dargon tattoos
Screenshot/Facebook

People usually don’t have Nazi tattoos that they display prominently unless they have Nazi sympathies. People like that have killed more people, and currently have the power to kill more people, than any transgender person. And yet the issue here for the right is the person’s gender identity rather than the fact that they had a symbol of hate on their body. Probably because they have more in common with Esposito than they want to admit.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Posts Old Photos With Jesse Jackson in Bid to Rewrite History

Donald Trump is pretending like he was still friends with the civil rights leader when he died.

Donald Trump, Jesse Jackson, Don King, and Muhammad Ali smile in a black and white photo.
Jeffrey Asher/Getty Images
Donald Trump, Jesse Jackson, Don King, and Muhammad Ali ringside at the Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 27 1988.

Donald Trump has gone on a posting binge following the death of civil rights activist and Democratic politician Jesse Jackson, even though Jackson opposed and criticized Trump.

Trump posted 12 photos of himself and Jackson from decades ago on his Truth Social account after he made a hollow tribute post to the late civil rights leader Tuesday morning, criticizing former President Barack Obama and Democrats in the process. The photos, some of which are in black and white, depict the two standing together at various events decades ago.

Truth Social Trump screenshot photo of him and Jesse JAckson
Truth Social screenshot black and white photo of Trump and Jesse Jackson

But Jackson and Trump did not get along in recent years. Jackson criticized Trump for fueling the birther movement that pushed the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States, urging Black voters in 2016 not to vote for Trump. His criticism continued during Trump’s first term, as he attacked Trump’s efforts to build a border wall with Mexico and called his immigration policies “Germanesque.”

Jackson pulled back from political activism in recent years due to health issues, but in an August 2023 interview with David Masciotra for The New Republic, he said that “Trump wants to pull us back into white supremacy.” In May 2024, he defended students protesting the Israeli massacre of Gaza in a column for the Chicago Maroon. All of this contradicts the image that Trump is trying to portray of Jackson as someone he saw eye-to-eye with.

Even the issues Jackson championed as a left-wing presidential candidate in the 1980s are at odds with Trump: universal health care, tuition-free community and state colleges, paid family leave, subsidized childcare, and raising the minimum wage to a living wage. His message was much closer to that of Senator Bernie Sanders (whom Jackson endorsed in 2020), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani than it ever was to Trump, no matter how many pictures Trump posts.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

No One Knows How Trump’s Pardon Process Actually Works

The administration is approaching pardons in a “chaotic” and seemingly deliberately opaque manner, leading to a number of concerns about potential abuse and corruption.

Donald Trump pouts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s pardoning process has devolved into something that doesn’t make sense to anybody invested in the process.

After issuing thousands of pardons within hours of returning to office, Trump’s pardon pipeline went silent, and he even went so far as to ice out the woman tapped to handle the caseload, “pardon czar” Alice Marie Johnson, who was canceled on several times by the president.

Now, months into Trump’s second year, practically no one understands how to navigate Trump’s opaque pardon requirements, according to nearly a dozen sources that spoke with NOTUS. Those unidentified sources included lobbyists, attorneys, and White House insiders.

“There is no process, there is no right way to do this,” one individual involved in the process told the digital publication. “It’s chaos.”

A senior White House official rejected that characterization, telling NOTUS that there is a “defined process” in place to manage pardons.

“There has been no change to the pardon process,” another White House official said. “The Administration has always had a robust review process which involves the Department of Justice, Alice Johnson, and the White House Counsel’s office. Ultimately President Trump is the final decider. Susie is simply ensuring the process, which has always existed, is followed,” the official said, referring to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

But there is speculation that Johnson was pushed to the fringe over concerns that the public would not take kindly to the pardons, which all too often carry a covert personal tie or benefit for the president. The controversial recipients of Trump’s forgiveness include 1,600 January 6 defendants, as well as the alleged co-conspirators of Trump’s 2020 election interference case, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and 72 others.

Conservatives have reportedly been dismayed by the lack of progress, wondering why Trump opted to appoint Johnson if he never intended to allow her to do her job.

“If you elevate someone to a role like pardon czar and create a new pardon office, you should use it to carry out your goals,” a Republican operative told NOTUS.

Yet Trump has set no time on his schedule to meet with clemency advisers, an official told NOTUS.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Meet the 26-Year-Old Ex-Receptionist Overseeing Trump’s Ballroom

Chamberlain Harris was Trump’s receptionist. Now she’s in charge of a multibillion-dollar project.

Trump holds an architectural rendering in front of a man who seems exasperated
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Trump shows off a rendering of his new ballroom in front of NATO’s secretary general.

President Donald Trump was so desperate to stack the commission overseeing the construction of his ballroom with allies that he tapped his 26-year-old assistant to serve as its newest member—even though she has absolutely no expertise in art at all.

Chamberlain Harris, deputy director of Oval Office operations, was reportedly picked to join the Commission on Fine Arts, which is charged with advising the federal government on the art, design, and architectural development of Washington.

When Congress first established the Commission on Fine Arts, some 100 years before Harris was even born, lawmakers decreed that the members should be “well-qualified judges of the fine arts.” By all accounts, Harris is not one.

Harris, who served as Trump’s executive assistant when he was out of office, received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2019 from the University of Albany with minors in communications and economics, according to an archived copy of her résumé on her LinkedIn profile. A quick search of the Scholar’s Archive at SUNY Albany turns up a 2019 honors thesis titled, “Missing the Mark: Obama and Trump’s use of similar communication strategies.”

Several former fine arts commissioners told The Washington Post that they could not recall a commissioner in the panel’s history who had less experience in fine arts than Harris.

So, what qualifications does Harris have? She may not know art—but she does know Trump.

“She understands the president’s vision and appreciation of the arts like very few others, and brings a unique perspective that will serve the Commission well,” said White House communications director Steven Cheung. “She will be a tremendous asset to the Commission of Fine Arts and continue to honorably serve our country well.”

Harris is expected to be sworn in on Thursday, when the commissioners are slated to review the latest plans for the ballroom.

In December, a federal judge ordered Trump to run decisions for the construction of a new White House ballroom through the Commission of Fine Arts. There was only one problem: The president fired all six members in October in order to clear the way for a slew of changes to the nation’s monuments. Ahead of the commission’s first meeting to discuss the ballroom, Trump embarked on a three-week hiring spree in January to refill the positions with sycophants willing to green-light his major construction project.

Since the project was initially announced last year, the price tag for Trump’s behemoth ballroom has ballooned to $400 million. Luckily for Trump, there is no shortage of shadowy billionaires and major corporations just clamoring to foot the bill.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s CFTC Tries to Stop States From Regulating Prediction Markets

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is moving to block states’ legal challenges to platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi.

Michael Selig testifies in the Senate.
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Michael Selig testifies before the Senate as the nominee for Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman, on November 19, 2025.

President Trump is moving to protect prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket as nationwide backlash against them grows. 

“Over the past year, American prediction markets have been hit with an onslaught of state-led litigation. In response, the CFTC has today filed a friend-of-the-court brief to defend its exclusive jurisdiction over these derivative markets,” Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Mike Selig said in a video on X Tuesday. “Prediction markets aren’t new.…  They provide useful functions for society by allowing everyday Americans to hedge commercial risks like increases in temperature and energy price spikes. They also serve as an important check on our news media.”

Selig published a Wall Street Journal op-ed on February 16 titled “States Encroach on Prediction Markets,” noting that the CFTC has always had authority over prediction markets and will work to stop states’ legal attacks.

To many, prediction markets are legalized, freewheeling virtual gambling at best and perfect fronts for insider trading at worst.

“Mike, I appreciate you attempting this with a straight face, but I don’t remember the CFTC having authority over the ‘derivative market’ of LeBron James rebounds,” Utah Republican Governor Mike Cox said. “These prediction markets you are breathlessly defending are gambling—pure and simple. They are destroying the lives of families and countless Americans, especially young men. They have no place in Utah. Let me be clear, I will use every resource within my disposal as governor of the sovereign state of Utah, and under the Constitution of the United States, to beat you in court.”

Independent journalist Joon Lee chimed“Trump-appointed chairman of CTFC says they will go to court to protect the national legality of prediction markets. Does not mention sports makes up 90% of bets placed on prediction markets. Also not mentioned: Trump Jr is an investor in Polymarket and a paid advisor to Kalshi.”

“Thank you, Chairman,” one X user wrote sarcastically. “Debt, depression and suicide rates among young men is a very small price to pay for our God-Given Right to wager on who will get engaged in the current season of Love Is Blind.” 

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Two-Month-Old Baby Detained by ICE Ends Up in Hospital

The baby was being held at Dilley Detention Center in Texas.

Aerial photo of the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas
Moisés ÁVILA/AFP/Getty Images
The South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, on January 28

A 2-month-old baby at an ICE detention center in Texas had to be hospitalized late Monday night because a doctor wasn’t available at the facility.

Juan Nicolás, held at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, 71 miles from San Antonio, has been suffering from respiratory problems for nearly half of his life— the one month he has spent in detention with his mother. Over the weekend, Nicolás was reportedly choking on his own vomit and had a medical episode at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Texas Representative Joaquin Castro has been pushing for Nicolás’s release, having visited the CoreCivic-run facility late last month and noticing that its on-site clinic was empty and unstaffed in the afternoon that he was there.

“His life is in danger,” Castro said in a live Instagram video Monday afternoon, noting that a 7-year-old girl had been released from Dilley but not Nicolás. “They couldn’t take him to a doctor, because there weren’t any doctors in the early morning hours at Dilley.”

Univision’s Lidia Terrezas reported that Nicolás was taken to the hospital, but there have been no updates on his condition. He’s being held with his mother at a South Texas hospital, guarded by armed federal agents. It’s better than the facility in Dilley, which is known to be unsanitary. Mothers reportedly have issues getting clean water for formula, and measles shut down the facility over two weeks ago. Despite Castro’s best efforts, there’s no word on whether Nicolás will have to go back to Dilley if and when he recovers.

Univision’s Lidia Terrezas confirmed that Nicolás was taken to the hospital, but didn’t have any  updates on his condition. He was initially held with his mother at a south Texas hospital, guarded by armed federal agents. It’s better than the facility in Dilley, which is known to be unsanitary. Mothers reportedly have issues getting clean water for formula and measles shut down the facility over two weeks ago. 

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Castro posted that Nicolás has bronchitis, according to his mother, and was unresponsive at some point in the last few hours. He was still discharged from the hospital at about midnight Tuesday. Nicolás’s mother still had to appear before an immigration judge Tuesday, who told her that she will be deported, but didn’t say when or to where. 

“Both Juan and his mom are back at Dilley and their future remains uncertain. We are all deeply concerned that Juan and his mom will be deported and that Juan’s health will continue to deteriorate,” Castro posted. “His life is in danger because of ICE’s monstrous cruelty. I will continue to provide updates and we will keep fighting to protect them.”  

This story has been updated.

