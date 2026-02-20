Trump Is Releasing the Files! Just Not the Epstein Files.
But we’re about to know so much about aliens.
The Trump administration has taken more than a year to roll out a fraction of the Epstein files, but literally overnight, Donald Trump decided that it would be no problem at all to dump everything the government has on alien life.
The president announced late Thursday that he would direct agencies to “begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”
Trump noted the spontaneous release was due to the public’s “tremendous interest,” though that’s not the entire story.
Hours earlier, Trump was caught off guard by a reporter’s question relating to Barack Obama’s recent revelation that aliens are real.
“Have you seen any evidence of nonhuman visitors to earth?” Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Trump on Air Force One.
“Well, he gave classified information, he’s not supposed to be doing that,” said Trump, who was charged for mishandling and illegally keeping classified documents after losing the 2020 election.
“So aliens are real?” Doocy pressed.
“Well I don’t know if they’re real or not, I can tell you he gave classified information; he’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake,” Trump replied, cracking that the only aliens he was aware of in the U.S. were “illegals.”
Obama casually fessed to his belief in aliens during a speed round of playful questions on the No Lie With Brian Tyler Cohen podcast Saturday, informing listeners that “they’re real, but I haven’t seen them.” The former president added that there was no facility storing aliens at Area 51, “unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States.”
He clarified his comments the following day, writing on social media that the universe is so vast that the likelihood of extraterrestrial life is “statistically” probable.
“But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!” Obama posted.
Trump’s eagerness to satiate apparent public demand on the existence of aliens only further underscores the absurdity of the endless delays holding back the full, legally mandated release of the Epstein files.
Recent reports indicate that the DOJ has only released a fraction of the Epstein files, potentially holding on to upward of 50 terabytes that the agency has not yet disclosed. The recent releases, which include millions of pages of documents, amount to roughly 300 gigabytes, or 2 percent of the estimated total.