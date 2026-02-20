Trump Is Releasing the Files! Just Not the Epstein Files.

The Trump administration has taken more than a year to roll out a fraction of the Epstein files, but literally overnight, Donald Trump decided that it would be no problem at all to dump everything the government has on alien life.

The president announced late Thursday that he would direct agencies to “begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”