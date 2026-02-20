FCC Wants Everyone to Air Propaganda for America’s 250th Anniversary

The document also suggested that news media could include pro-America segments during “regular news programming,” or start each broadcast with a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” or the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I believe in the greatness of our country,” Carr said in a statement. “And I look forward to broadcasters showcasing its inspiring history by taking the Pledge and fulfilling their public interest mandate to serve the needs and interests of their local communities as America’s 250th birthday celebration marches on.”

The initiative is a component of a broader Trump administration effort to celebrate the country’s sestercentennial known as “Task Force 250.”