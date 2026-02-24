New Epstein Files Reveal He Was Under Investigation by DEA
Jeffrey Epstein was the subject of a previously unreported, five-year-long DEA probe.
Years before the FBI and the New York district attorney opened probes into Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring, the Drug Enforcement Administration was reportedly examining the glitterati socialite for suspicious money transfers they believed could be linked to illegal drug purchases.
Recently discovered documents from the DEA reveal that Epstein was a part of a sprawling investigation, referred to internally as “Operation Chain Reaction,” examining the wire transfers of 15 individuals.
“DEA reporting indicates the above individuals are involved in illegitimate wire transfers which are tied to illicit drug and/or prostitution activities occurring in the U.S. Virgin Islands and New York City,” reads a 69-page memo dated from 2015.
The document was marked “sensitive” for law enforcement, and was a component of a request from the DEA to a drug enforcement fusion center in Virginia for more information on the investigation’s targets, the names of whom—beside Epstein—were mostly redacted.
All in all, the report depicts approximately $50 million in suspicious wire transfers between the 15 individuals. Epstein was suspected of transferring more than $5.6 million for the purpose of acquiring narcotics. The document was released by the Justice Department as part of its rollout of the Epstein files.
Just one other individual was named as a target in the memo: Mariana Idźkowska, a Polish fashion model who allegedly made $2 million in transfers, according to the DEA memo. Her name has appeared elsewhere in the Epstein files, outlining her travels through dozens of emails between herself and Epstein between 2014 and 2015. Idźkowska was 28 years old at the time, frequently called him on Skype, flew to New York on Epstein’s dime, and visited his island, according to Polish Radio.
The DEA file indicates that the drug enforcement bureau opened its investigation on December 17, 2010. At the time of its drafting, the investigation was still “judicial pending,” indicating that it was still underway five years later.
An unidentified law enforcement official told CBS News that the status could have meant agents were waiting on court approval for search warrants to proceed. Another unidentified law enforcement official told the network that it could indicate someone was arrested.