Larry Summers Will Resign From Harvard Over Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Former Harvard University president and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is finally resigning.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is resigning from his Harvard University professor job amidst increased scrutiny regarding his ties to deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.
“Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time,” Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said in a statement.
Summers, who went on leave from Harvard in November, previously served as treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton.
Summers and Epstein exchanged text messages frequently in 2018 and 2019, well after Epstein was a convicted sex offender.
“We talked on phone. Then ‘I can’t talk later’. Dint think I can talk tomorrow’. I said what are you up to. She said ‘I’m busy’. I said awfully coy u are,” Summers wrote to Epstein in March 2019, seeking advice on a young female “mentee” he was trying to seduce at the time (he was married then, and still is). “And then I said. ‘Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming.’ She said no his schedule changed after we changed our plans.”
“Shes smart. making you pay for past errors. ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh,” Epstein wrote back, just months before his death in prison.
Summers even addressed the disgraceful revelations in front of a class full of students back in November.
“Some of you will have seen my statement of regret expressing my shame with respect to what I did in communication with Mr. Epstein,” Summers told a class. “But I think it’s very important to fulfill my teaching obligations.” Now, those engagements are coming to a close.
Summers joins a short list of Americans who have resigned over their ties to Epstein, including former Obama White House lawyer Kathy Ruemmler, CBS News’s Peter Attia, Hyatt Hotels heir Thomas Pritzker, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chairman Brad Karp, and New York School of Visual Arts department chair David A. Ross.
This story has been updated.