Mike Huckabee Just Sent an Ominous Warning to U.S. Staff in Israel

Huckabee noted that the directive followed meetings and phone calls through the night with the State Department, and that it was made out of “an abundance of caution.” The email made no explicit mention of Iran, according to the Times.

The notice “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today,” Huckabee wrote. “Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to D.C., but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of the country.”

The embassy updated its travel advisory for the region in an official statement, prohibiting travel to Gaza due to “terrorism and armed conflict and within 7 miles of the Gaza Periphery,” Northern Israel within “2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to continued military presence and activity,” and the Egyptian border within “1.5 miles, except for the Taba crossing, which is open.”