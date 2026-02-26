How Epstein’s Infamous Plea Deal Really Happened—and Caused Uproar

Shah Alam had been in the holding center for the past year after he was arrested by Buffalo police while walking in his neighborhood with the help of curtain rods he used as walking sticks. He got lost and found his way to a porch of another person’s home as she was letting her dog out. The woman called the police, and Shah Alam, having poor vision and unable to speak English, didn’t respond to police commands to drop the rods.

A scuffle ensued, and his lawyer, Benjamin Macaluso, said that police beat and tased Shah Alam before arresting him. He was then charged with numerous offenses, including assault, trespassing, and possession of a weapon. Macaluso said that Shah Alam’s family didn’t bail him out at the time for fear that he would be detained by ICE and sent out of state.

Shah Alam had made a plea deal with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office on charges of trespassing and possessing a weapon, which allowed him to “clear” the detainer, Macaluso told the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post. So the agents dropped him off at the café, seven miles away from where Alam’s family lives on the east side of Buffalo.