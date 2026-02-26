How Epstein’s Infamous Plea Deal Really Happened—and Caused Uproar
The lead prosecutor on the case was furious when she learned about the plea deal.
It seems that the 2008 sweetheart plea deal that protected Jeffrey Epstein from serious sex-trafficking charges was made possible thanks to a former federal prosecutor who was friends and even business partners with the sexual predator.
The Miami Herald has reported that former chief criminal prosecutor Matthew Menchel not only had a close friendship and business relationship with Epstein, but even dated Epstein’s defense lawyer—showing that Epstein was just as deeply entrenched within the law enforcement apparatus as he was in the financial one.
Not only did Menchel insist on a minimum two-year sentence and a felony conviction for Epstein, he also insisted that it be in state court, not federal—allowing Epstein the work release that got him out of jail early and allowed him to continue trafficking women. Menchel discussed those stipulations without the knowledge of the lead prosecutor on the case, Marie Villafana. Instead, he discussed them with Epstein’s defense lawyer, Lilly Ann Sanchez—with whom he had a relationship that he failed to report.
“I told Lily [sic] that a state plea with jail time and sex offender status may satisfy the USA,” Menchel wrote to Villafana in July 2007.
Villafana was incensed, as she had already prepared an 82-page prosecution memo directed to U.S. attorney Alex Acosta and Menchel that suggested a 60-count indictment for Epstein.
“It is inappropriate for you to enter into plea negotiations without consulting with me or the investigative agencies, and it is more inappropriate to make a plea offer that you know is completely unacceptable to the FBI, ICE, the victims and me,” she wrote back to Menchel.
Villafana described Menchel’s response to this as an intimidation effort.
“If the U.S. Attorney [Acosta] or the First Assistant desire to meet with you, they will let you know. Nor will I direct Epstein’s lawyers to communicate only with you,” he wrote back. “If you want to work major cases in the district you must understand and accept the fact that there is a chain of command—something you disregard with great regularity.”
Menchel quit the Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office in August 2007, just a month before Epstein’s plea deal was finished. The two men went on to develop a close social and business relationship, regularly corresponding over the next decade. And even though Menchel’s lawyers insist that their correspondence was only “in the context of potential representation and referrals, none of which ever materialized into any business,” emails show Menchel initiating correspondence with Epstein. The men even had dinner together multiple times.
This deep, blatant corruption from Menchel and others within the federal government shows just how powerful—and how devious—Epstein was. And it wasn’t just him, or Ghislaine Maxwell. He got plenty of help along the way.