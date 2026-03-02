You Won’t Believe How Trump Just Spun the Iran Attack
Donald Trump refused to answer questions and instead hyped up his latest White House renovations.
President Donald Trump dodged questions about his illegal war with Iran to praise two new statues in his paved-over Rose Garden.
Arriving back at the White House Sunday evening, Trump was peppered with questions from reporters about his illegal—and sudden—aerial bombing campaign in Iran. But Trump declined to answer, and turned his attention instead to some new statues of Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin in the Rose Garden, CNN reported.
“What are the objectives for Iran?” asked one reporter.
“Mr. President, who do you want to lead Iran?” asked another.
“Unbelieveable statutes, you see,” Trump mused. “Unbelievable statues.”
Trump then wandered away, as the reporters continued to shout questions after him. “Mr. President, what’s your message to the families of the service members who were killed?”
No response came.
Trump’s refusal to answer questions betrays more than a total lack of leadership—it reveals his complete lack of compassion for the American people, who overwhelmingly disapprove of a war with Iran.
Speaking Sunday in a pretaped video about three U.S. soldiers killed in the attack, Trump said, “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is.”
U.S. Central Command confirmed Monday that a fourth service member died due to injuries sustained in the operation.
More than 550 people were killed during a series of U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran, including 150 people, many of whom were children, at a girls’ elementary school.