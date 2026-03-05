CPAC Head Says Iranian Schoolgirls Are Better Dead Than “in a Burqa”
Leading Republicans don’t seem to care about the bombing of a girls’ school in Iran.
Conservative MAGA ideologue Matt Schlapp has attempted to justify the killing of more than 100 young girls at an elementary school in southern Iran, by claiming they were saved from religious extremism.
On Piers Morgan’s Uncensored, Schlapp was part of a panel discussion about the war in Iran and the bombing of the girls’ school that killed an estimated 175 people (nearly all young children). Journalist Peter Beinart argued to host Morgan that the U.S. and Israel were to blame even if the school was somehow hit by an Iranian missile.
“We know that if the U.S. and Israel had not attacked a country that poses no serious threat to them—Israel has hundreds of nuclear weapons, America has thousands—that those girls would be alive,” Beinart said. Schlapp immediately jumped in.
“They’d be alive in a burqa,” Schlapp said, adding “this is … a barbaric society” before Morgan cut in and asked him to “hang on.”
Later, Schlapp attempted to defend his point.
“It’s hypocritical to say that these attacks harmed women and children when those women and children, the young girls that you reference, would be … live a life in a barbaric, unequal society behind a burqa, with no ability to make career choices,” Schlapp said, outraging left-wing commentator Cenk Uygur.
“So just kill them?” Uygur said.
“No, that’s not what I’m saying either,” said Schlapp.
“That is what you said,” Uygur replied, before Schlapp went on to defend President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran.
Schlapp is head of the influential American Conservative Union, which organizes the well-known Conservative Political Action Conference with top Republican officials every year. But despite his status (and allegations of sexual misconduct), Schlapp is peddling anti-Muslim bigotry and doesn’t even have his facts right.
While women in Iran still have to deal with patriarchal laws under a theocratic government that human rights groups have criticized, Iran isn’t such a backwater that it’s preferable for women and young girls to be dead. Women in the country have high rates of education, making up the majority of university graduates. Burqas are mostly worn in Afghanistan and not even common in Iran, although conservative religious women in the country sometimes opt for the chador, a loose garment that leaves the face and hands open.
But Schlapp is repeating an unfortunately common trope in the U.S., particularly among conservatives: Muslim and Arab lives are cheap, especially when we are at war with them. To these bigots, Muslim societies are backward and if the U.S. government inflicts something bad on them, it’s their society’s fault. Schlapp and the rest of the people ought to realize that women and girls, as well as every other Iranian civilian, deserve to live full lives instead of being killed in a reckless war.