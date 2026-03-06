Unprompted, Trump Warns Cuba Is Next
President Trump is going to turn his focus to Cuba after Iran.
As job growth stagnates, as oil prices spike amid war on Iran, and as the majority of Americans view his second term negatively, President Trump has laid his eyes on Cuba.
In a phone call with CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday, Trump, unprompted, turned his attention to Cuba.
“Cuba is going to fall pretty soon, by the way, unrelated but Cuba is gonna fall too. They want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said
When asked how, Trump said, “They want to make a deal, and so I’m going to put [Secretary of State] Marco [Rubio] over there and we’ll see how that works. But we’re really focused on [Iran] now. We’ve got plenty of time, but Cuba’s ready—after 50 years.”
“I’ve been watching it for 50 years, and it’s fallen right into my lap because of me, it’s fallen, but it’s nevertheless fallen right into the lap. And we’re doing very well.”
Trump last week threatened a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, and he has already destabilized the island with his aggressive oil blockade, baselessly declaring the Cuban government an “unusual and extraordinary threat.” The blockade has led to power outages, business closings, and price gouging. If he is true to his word, this would be the third coup in his second term, after Venezuela and Iran.