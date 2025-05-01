One Trump Nominee Faces Massive Opposition—From Republicans

The reasoning for this is not clear, although aides for the committee chair, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, said that a vote on Martin could take place at a future date. In recent days, though, Martin’s nomination has faced increased scrutiny over his comments criticizing police officers at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Martin has has long been an election denialist and apologist for the Capitol insurrection, but Senate Republicans have other concerns about him, too: He’s made several attacks against some of them, including Senators Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and John Cornyn, for, in his view, standing against Republican priorities and insufficiently supporting the president.

Martin also didn’t disclose to the Senate that he had made over 200 appearances on far-right and Russian state media outlets from 2016 to 2024. Martin also has been criticized for praising a January 6 rioter, Timothy Hale-Cussanelli, with a long history of antisemitic comments who has posted pictures of himself dressed as Hitler.