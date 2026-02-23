Peter Attia Leaves CBS After Sick Epstein Files Revelations

“I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me,” Attia said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news. “I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it.”

Attia shared hundreds of messages with Epstein throughout the 2010s—well after the financier pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution—according to files made public by the Justice Department late last month. A simple search for Attia’s name in the Epstein files trove returns 1,838 results. Some of the messages are superficially benign, relating to health guidance, while others hint at a darker truth.

In a June 2015 email headed “fresh shipment,” Attia wrote to Epstein: “You [know] the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul …” The email included an image that was redacted by the DOJ.