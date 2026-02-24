DOJ Sues Dem Governor—and Misspells Her Name Over and Over Again
The Department of Justice sued New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill while spelling her name wrong repeatedly in its lawsuit.
The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Monday against New Jersey Governor “Mikie Sherill”—only no such person actually exists.
In a 21-page filing, the government misspelled the newly elected Democrat’s name five times. The government spelled it correctly only thrice, with two of those times being in quotes from other sources.
Earlier this month, Sherrill, with two r’s, signed an executive order barring Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering, accessing, or using nonpublic areas of state-owned property without first receiving a judicial warrant. Examples of nonpublic state property include government offices, childcare centers, residential medical facilities, and state university residence halls.
“Given ICE’s willingness to flout the Constitution and violently endanger communities—detaining children, arresting citizens, and even killing several innocent civilians—I will stand up for New Jerseyans’ right to be safe,” Sherrill said in a statement at the time.
In its lawsuit, the DOJ calls Sherrill’s executive order an “intolerable obstacle” to federal immigration enforcement, which “facially discriminates” against federal agents in violation of the Constitution’s supremacy clause, which prohibits a state from usurping Congress.
The mistake-laden filing is part of a wider trend of unprecedented prosecutorial missteps by Donald Trump’s Department of Justice, undermining numerous civil and criminal cases.