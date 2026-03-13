Trump Admits Putin Is Screwing Up His Plans in Iran War
The confession came just hours after the Trump administration eased oil sanctions on Russia.
Donald Trump admitted Friday that Russia is likely helping Iran in its war with the U.S., but doesn’t think it’s a big deal.
Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade asked Trump in a radio interview if he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin is helping Iran in its war with the U.S.
Trump replied, “I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess, and he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine, right?”
Kilmeade then asked Trump if the U.S. is helping Ukraine, and Trump said, “Yeah, we’re helping them also, and so he says that, and China would say the same thing, you know. It’s like, hey, they do it and we do it, in all fairness.”
It’s a blatant admission from the president that he doesn’t care about Russia opposing the U.S. in a war, and a more implicit admission that he knows his decision Thursday to temporarily relax sanctions on Russia will help the country in its war against Ukraine, even if it does alleviate skyrocketing oil prices. The U.S. has backed Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in 2022.
The unprompted mention of China would seem to suggest Trump doesn’t care about its assistance of Iran either, or perhaps it’s a poorly worded reference to U.S. defense agreements with Taiwan. In any case, Trump’s comments fuel ongoing questions as to whether he really considers Russia an adversary—even if the country is providing Iran with help to attack U.S. troops and interests—and how much he actually prioritizes aiding Ukraine.