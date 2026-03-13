Trump Admits Putin Is Screwing Up His Plans in Iran War

Trump replied, “I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess, and he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine, right?”

Kilmeade then asked Trump if the U.S. is helping Ukraine, and Trump said, “Yeah, we’re helping them also, and so he says that, and China would say the same thing, you know. It’s like, hey, they do it and we do it, in all fairness.”

KILMEADE: You think Putin is helping Iran?



TRUMP: I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah. And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right?



KILMEADE: And you are, right?



TRUMP: Yeah, we're helping them also, and so he says that, and China would say the same… pic.twitter.com/0QWp173bm5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2026

It’s a blatant admission from the president that he doesn’t care about Russia opposing the U.S. in a war, and a more implicit admission that he knows his decision Thursday to temporarily relax sanctions on Russia will help the country in its war against Ukraine, even if it does alleviate skyrocketing oil prices. The U.S. has backed Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in 2022.