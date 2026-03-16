“Dead by June”: Trump Exposes GOP Congressman’s Terminal Diagnosis
The crowd gasped as the president revealed the Republican congressman’s private health information.
President Trump just told the entire world that GOP Representative Neal Dunn is supposed to be “dead by June”—information that was previously private.
Trump approached the topic on Monday while complaining about the slim Republican majority in the House as Speaker Mike Johnson sat next to him on a panel regarding renovations at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center.
“He’s got a majority of two … for a period of time we had it up to four. And then we had a death. And death is very bad when you’re the speaker and you have a majority of two or three. But we had a death, and we had another death, and we had some things. But we’re looking very strong,” Trump said.
“We had one man who was very ill. He looked like he wasn’t gonna make it. I don’t know, I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do people know his name? Do you wanna mention it?” he continued, turning to Johnson, who shrugged awkwardly. “Huh? Do you wanna mention it? He’ll be proud? Go ahead, tell ’em the story.”
Johnson, visibly uncomfortable, turned his microphone on as Trump laughed. “Thank you Mr. President. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges, and it was very serious, and had had a pretty grim diagnosis,” he said. “And I mentioned it to the president, and I said Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work. And if others got this diagnosis they would be apt to go home and retire—”
“What was the diagnosis?” Trump interjected, looking expectantly as if Johnson was about to drop the punchline of an inside joke.
“It was, um—I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis,” Johnson said, trying to avoid revealing any more personal medical information about Dunn.
“He would be dead by June,” Trump declared.
“OK, that wasn’t public, but yeah, OK. It was grim, that’s what I was gonna say—”
“With a heart problem by the way. This was a heart problem.”
Johnson went on to explain that Dunn got some kind of special care from Trump’s presidential doctors at Walter Reed Hospital’s emergency surgery wing. “The man has a new lease on life, he acts like he’s 30 years younger, and he walked into the conference meeting, and we thought we’d seen a ghost.… He thanks the president for his leadership and intervention.”
“Mike called me, and he said, ‘Sir we’re up by three, but we’re gonna lose one by June.… Number one, it was bad, ’cause I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote,” Trump said. “He said, ‘Mike, I’m gonna last this out for the president and you. And however long I live—I mean it looks like June is the time—but however long I live, I’m gonna be voting for you.’”
What an incredibly bleak, shallow thing to say about a member of your own party who was apparently on the brink of death. Trump himself seemed to realize this.
“And just, you know, because I don’t wanna have a terrible story about this, I did it for him first, and for the vote second. But it was a close second, actually. But I did it for the vote second.”
This came as Trump announced Monday morning on Truth Social that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles—who was sitting right next to him during the panel—was diagnosed with breast cancer.