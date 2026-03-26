White House Celebrates Pressuring Olympics Into Banning Trans Women

Though it’s an issue that affects very few Americans, trans women’s participation in sports has become a fixation for Republicans who claim to support women’s rights, all the while passing abortion bans and limiting access to health care.

In reality, trans people make up about one to two percent of the U.S. population, and just 0.0002 percent of college athletes. Just 0.001 percent of Olympic athletes identify as trans. The political preoccupation with trans athletes is nothing but a scapegoat to distract from the many real inequities women and LGBTQ people face on a daily basis.

Amidst volatile debate, the IOC’s stance was highly anticipated. IOC President and former Olympic swimmer Kristy Coventry said the decision is “based on science and has been led by medical experts.” Trans women with reduced testosterone levels were previously allowed to compete.