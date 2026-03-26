Trump Wants to Gut Another Room in the White House

The UN General Assembly has adopted a Ghana-led resolution recognising transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity,” passing despite opposition from the US, Israel, Argentina, and European countries. pic.twitter.com/2iQKWst8mf — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 26, 2026

The “no” votes are unsurprising. The U.S. used slave labor to develop into a world power, treating Black people as chattel and denying them de facto and de jure basic rights in the process. Israel is currently one of the most genocidal nations on earth. And Argentina—a country that has attempted to erase Black people from its history for centuries—is currently ruled by the far-right regime of President Javier Milei.

Dozens of European countries also abstained, perhaps even more cowardly than an outright “no” given the leading roles that countries like the U.K., Portugal, France, Austria, and Denmark all played in the slave trade, building their wealth off the backs of enslaved African labor. If reparations were to be approved, they’d be the ones paying up.

“Every part of this feels like an Onion meme,” geopolitical content creator Eric Hovagim wrote on X. “Israel + US are pro slavery, EU too chicken to say they also love slavery, AND the resolution isn’t even legally binding. Pathetic.”