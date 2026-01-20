Trump’s DOJ Subpoenas Top Minnesota Democrats as ICE Terror Spreads
The Justice Department is targeting Democrats in Minnesota as ICE agents crack down on the state.
The Justice Department subpoenaed multiple Minnesota Democrats Tuesday, in what seems to be a clear retaliation against their resistance to President Trump’s aggressive door-to-door deportation campaign. The subpoenas reportedly didn’t cite a specific criminal statute, but the investigation is centered on claims that these leaders conspired to stop the rollout of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agents in Minnesota.
Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty were all served subpoenas.
Walz responded publicly to the subpoena.
“The State of Minnesota will not be drawn into political theater. This Justice Department investigation, sparked by calls for accountability in the face of violence, chaos, and the killing of Renee Good, does not seek justice. It is a partisan distraction,” Walz wrote. “Families are scared. Kids are afraid to go to school. Small businesses are hurting. A mother is dead, and the people responsible have yet to be held accountable. That’s where the energy of the federal government should be directed: toward restoring trust, accountability, and real law and order, not political retaliation. Minnesota will not be intimidated into silence, and neither will I.”
This story has been updated.