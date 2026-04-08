Iran Brutally Mocks Trump After He Caves on Ceasefire Deal
Donald Trump agreed to a deal that appears to be a massive win for Iran.
Official Iranian accounts are taking a victory lap in the wake of Donald Trump’s ceasefire deal.
After Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday evening—one hour before his self-imposed deadline to destroy the country’s “whole civilization”—the details of a 10-point peace plan that the U.S. president called “workable” were revealed.
The peace plan included concessions that some saw as mighty kind to the Islamic regime that Trump has been verbally accosting for years. It includes a provision to lift economic sanctions on the country—not just by the U.S., but worldwide—and a $2 million toll to be imposed by Iran for each ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz. One version of the agreement distributed in Farsi even allows for Iran to continue enriching uranium. It all begs the question of why the hell the U.S. got involved in the expensive and deadly conflict in the first place.
Some of Iran’s foreign embassies took the time to boast about the favorable terms after the peace plan was revealed.
“Say hello to the new world superpower,” the Iranian embassy in South Africa wrote on X.
“Bow down to the Iranian civilization,” the Iranian embassy in India added, along with an AI-generated picture of Trump kneeling in front of a stone wall displaying heroes from Iran’s past.
Even some of Trump’s closest allies, such as war hawk Lindsey Graham and conservative commentator Laura Loomer, took to social media to criticize the deal.
“We didn’t really get anything out of it and the terrorists in Iran are celebrating,” Loomer fumed.
Trump’s mishandling of Iran is one for the history books. After the president was bamboozled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into striking a country that American intelligence officials said posed no threat to us, he declared multiple times that the war would be easily won. He also reportedly believed that Iran would not have the military capacity to close the Strait of Hormuz.
Instead, Iran shut down the strait immediately after the U.S. began launching missiles in February, leading to the crippling of global trade and a deadly boondoggle that, despite Trump’s peacocking, will only lead to more unrest and death in the Middle East.