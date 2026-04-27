Here Are the Charges Against Alleged Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter
Cole Tomas Allen could face life in prison for the attack.
Cole Tomas Allen, the suspected gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president of the United States.
Allen appeared at a brief preliminary hearing Monday, where Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh announced that he’d been charged with attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition across state lines, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
The charge for the firearm offense carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, and the transportation charge carries a maximum of 10 years, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney on X.
Meanwhile, attempting to assassinate the president carries a potential life sentence. In February, Ryan Routh received life in prison after he was convicted of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at the president’s eponymous golf club in Palm Beach.
Prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine argued that Allen should be recommended for pretrial detention.
“He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States. We are asking the court to preventatively detain Mr. Allen. He’s charged with a federal crime of terrorism, which mandates detention,” she said, according to Scott MacFarlane on X.
It’s not clear, however, that Allen is facing a terrorism charge. Federal prosecutors may choose to charge Allen with terrorism if they believe his attempted act of violence was an effort to affect policy.
Allen has accepted the services of two veteran public defenders, Tezira Abe and Eugene Ohm, Politico reported.
This story has been updated.