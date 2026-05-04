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Hakeem Jeffries Puts New York Into Trump’s Gerrymandering Wars

The Supreme Court ruling kicked off a wave of redistricting in red states.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries raises a finger while speaking
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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies has tapped a top New York Democrat to lead redistricting efforts in the state after the Supreme Court handed the Republican Party a major advantage for the upcoming midterms.

Jeffries directed Representative Joe Morelle, the former majority leader in the New York state assembly, to meet with state leaders in order to redraw congressional districts “for the balance of the decade,” the two said in a joint statement Monday. New York currently has 19 Democrats and seven Republicans in the House of Representatives.

This directive comes less than a week after the Supreme Court ruled 6–3 along party lines in Louisiana v. Callais to effectively dismantle Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race. The court’s conservative majority raised new hurdles for those seeking to prove a racial gerrymandering claim, and gave its blessing to those who would claim partisan gerrymandering as a legal defense.

Within hours of the decision, New York Governor Kathy Hochul had already signaled that she supported a redistricting effort in her state. “The Supreme Court has been chipping away at our elections for years. It is clearly carrying out Donald Trump’s will with this decision,” she wrote on X Wednesday. “New York has always led the fight for voting rights and we’ll lead again. I’m working with the Legislature to change New York’s redistricting process so we can fight back against Washington’s attempts to rig our democracy.”

Jeffries’s order was also given in response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis implementing a map that his own office specifically drew in order to capture four more Republican seats in time for November’s midterm elections. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to threaten red states that refuse to rig their elections in his favor.

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DeSantis Signs Gerrymandered Florida Map to Flip Seats for Republicans

Governor Ron DeSantis is hoping the new map will save Republicans in what looks like a tough midterm election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks into a handheld microphone.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made his state’s new gerrymandered congressional map official Monday.

DeSantis signed the map that his own office specifically drew in order to capture four more Republican seats in time for November’s midterm elections, hoping to prevent GOP losses as President Trump’s unpopularity continues to grow.

“Signed, Sealed, and Delivered,” DeSantis posted on X shortly after noon Monday, along with a map of the state’s new districts.

X screenshot Ron DeSantis @GovRonDeSantis Signed, Sealed, and Delivered. (map of Florida's new districts)

The move occurred without a flashy signing ceremony or press conference, less than a week after Florida’s legislature signed the map into law. That vote took place just hours after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act. Now seats belonging to Democratic Representatives Kathy Castor, Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz are at risk.

The move is already being challenged in court, with a lawsuit filed less than 90 minutes after DeSantis’s post. Florida’s Constitution bans drawing districts with “the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent,” and last week, Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell called out the DeSantis staffer who drew the map, Jason Poreda.

“The man who drew this map testified under oath that he used partisan data to draw up every single district,” Driskell said. “Every single one. And when the governor’s attorney was asked whether Democratic voters were being underrepresented in our congressional delegation, his answer was that ‘this is a normative question.’”

The map, if it stands, could backfire in an election year where Trump is dragging Republican poll numbers historically low, as the new districts aren’t considered entirely safe for the GOP. Florida’s new maps, along with efforts in Republican-led states around the country, were actually spurred by Trump last year, and have set off Democratic redistricting in states like California and Virginia; others could soon join in.

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Trump Threatens Iran as His Plan for Strait of Hormuz Disintegrates

Trump is warning that Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth.”

Donald Trump speaking
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The war on Iran is very much back on, and President Trump is making more genocidal threats.

Iran on Monday bombed a South Korean ship and civilian sites in the United Arab Emirates, in the wake of President Trump’s announcement that the United States would be using its Navy to force ships through Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom.” The U.S. military also stated that it sank six Iranian small boats, and that Iran has fired missiles and drones at other vessels in the strait.

This has sent the president into a rage.

If the Iranians try to target U.S. ships in this area they will be “blown off the face of the earth,” Trump told Fox News’s Trey Yingst on Monday afternoon.

“We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” he warned.

Iran’s attack on the UAE is the first since the ceasefire was declared one month ago, as escalating tensions threaten to once again reignite a wider conflict in the region.

It’s clear Trump’s plan to take control of the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t well thought out. Did Trump really expect the Iranian government to just cave to his demands?

The president announced Monday afternoon that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine will hold a press conference Tuesday morning, shortly after begging South Korea to join the war following the attack on its ship.

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Trump’s Justice Department in Crisis as Thousands of Lawyers Quit

The massive exodus has caused a huge backlog in work.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone at a podium
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The Justice Department is running out of attorneys.

The nation’s largest law office has repeatedly asked for delays in arguing its myriad cases, and in doing so has accidentally divulged a massive staffing crisis raging underneath the surface.

In an obscure civil lawsuit dug up by independent journalist Scott MacFarlane, a Justice Department attorney revealed that “the Appellate Section has lost over 40 percent of its attorneys since February 2025, due to retirement, resignation, or temporary transfer.”

“At this time, it is not possible for me to assign this case to yet another attorney, who would need to devote time to learning the issues,” she wrote in a filing dated February 19.

The overwhelming stress inside the agency has seeped through the cracks in other ways, as well. In early February, a lawyer volunteering with the short-staffed office on ICE-related cases in Minnesota begged a judge to put her in contempt of court so that she could “get 24 hours of sleep.”

“The system sucks, this job sucks, I am trying with every breath I have to get you what I need,” said attorney Julie Le when pressed as to why the government had failed to follow judicial orders. Since then, Le was removed from the temporary position and reshuffled back to ICE. She has since leveraged the notoriety of her remarks to launch a congressional bid for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.

The DOJ’s appellate staffs vary in size but altogether account for more than 150 positions, according to a 2012 write-up in Scotusblog by Al J. Daniel Jr., a former DOJ appellate attorney.

Yet that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the department’s staffing woes. There were an estimated 10,000 attorneys working across the Justice Department before Donald Trump returned to the White House. By September 2025, that number had been nearly halved: Justice Connection, an advocacy group that tracks DOJ departures, estimated that around 5,500 people (not all of them attorneys) had left the department, either by their own volition, by accepting the Trump administration’s buyout, or by being fired.

Just a fraction of those experienced employees have been replaced, causing a massive backlog of work. The immigration court system—which has been placed under tremendous pressure as a result of Trump’s aggressive deportation agenda—has been particularly hampered, experiencing a backlog of more than 3.3 million cases by the end of February 2026, according to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. That means that the lives of more than three million people are effectively on pause as they await legal decisions that determine whether their future will be spent inside or outside of the United States.

The Justice Department’s rightward shift toward the MAGA agenda has sparked concern inside the legal community, with former prosecutors and ethics directors arguing that the agency’s recent politicization has undermined public confidence in the country’s legal system.

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Trump’s Boat Strikes Accomplished Nothing, Damning Report Shows

Donald Trump has repeatedly bragged that he single-handedly demolished the drug trade from South America to the United States.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is lying about the U.S. military’s escalating extrajudicial strikes on vessels in the Caribbean, according to a sweeping report from The Intercept published Monday.

In late January, Trump claimed to reporters in the Oval Office that the Pentagon’s deadly strikes on boats suspected of carrying drugs from South America to the United States had successfully brought down the amount of “drugs entering our country by sea” by 97 percent.

But the Pentagon’s own statements don’t support this outrageous claim, Rear Admiral William Baumgartner, the former commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, told The Intercept.

“He’s trying to imply that 97 percent of the cocaine that left South America by boat headed to the United States has been stopped,” Baumgartner said. “That’s not true and is contradicted by the administration’s own statements.”

In March, Joseph Humire, a Pentagon official, told the House Armed Services Committee that there had been only a “20 percent reduction of movements of drug vessels in the Caribbean and an additional 25 percent reduction in the Eastern Pacific.” Humire also credited Operation Southern Spear with causing a 20 percent drop in drug overdose deaths as of September 2025—but the strikes on so-called drug boats didn’t start until September.

“I can’t imagine how you could come to some of these conclusions regarding illegal smuggling and drug overdose deaths based on the facts as we know them,” Baumgartner told The Intercept.

As the White House has continued to espouse the strikes’ value as a deterrent against trafficking, there is little evidence that vessels are actually being deterred. Last month, there were eight strikes in the span of 16 days, with five strikes occurring within as many days, according to The Intercept.

Last month, the Coast Guard boasted a record-setting interdiction of cocaine seized in the Caribbean and the Pacific, suggesting that trafficking has not stopped.

Baumgartner pointed to a recent offloading of 1.2 tons of cocaine by the U.S. Coast Guard, which claimed the haul was worth $19.3 million altogether. “This works out to be about a $16,500 per kilogram wholesale price. It doesn’t reflect the major jump in price that you would expect if you really had 97 percent reduction in flow,” Baumgartner said.

It’s also worth noting that the House Armed Services Committee was explicitly told that vessels were not actually transporting fentanyl, according to Representative Sara Jacobs and five other government officials who spoke to The Intercept.

“They had some convoluted reason why it was still impacting fentanyl that was hard to follow and I did not buy,” Jacobs told the outlet, before pointing out that statistics suggest that 99 percent of the drugs that enter the United States come through legal ports of entry, brought by U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Baumgartner also easily dismantled Trump’s outrageous claim about how many lives he’s saved: about 25,000 per boat, the president claimed.

“The claim that sinking each cocaine smuggling boat saves 25,000 lives makes no sense,” said Baumgartner. “That would probably be more than the number of cocaine deaths in the last five decades combined.”

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Trump Ordered Republicans to Try to Win Over John Fetterman

Republicans are promising Senator John Fetterman a lot—if only he switches parties.

Senator John Fetterman in a hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

President Trump is directly ordering Senate Republicans to attempt to turn embattled Democratic Senator John Fetterman to their side to ensure that they maintain their slim Senate majority.

Politico has reported that if Fetterman does turn Republican, it will be because of Trump’s lobbying, the endorsement and “financial windfall” he’s apparently being promised, and the influence of Republican Senators Dave McCormick and Katie Britt, whom he is close with. One anonymous source claimed that Fetterman was open to the idea of switching sides.

Fox News host Sean Hannity gave up the game to Fetterman while he interviewed the Democrat on his show in March.

“I did talk to President Trump last night, and I told him you were gonna be on the show,” Hannity told Fetterman. “And he said ‘OK. I wanna give you a job. Your job is to tell him: He’s gonna be run as a Republican, he’s gonna have our full support, more money than he ever dreamed of, and he’s gonna win big.’”

But Fetterman says he remains steadfast in his commitment to the Democratic Party—at least publicly.

“I’m not changing,” he told Politico in an interview published Monday. “I’m a Democrat, and I’m staying one.... I’d be a shitty Republican.”

Some would say Fetterman has been a pretty shitty Democrat too, fueling this Republican effort to get him to switch sides.

Since first running for office as a Bernie Sanders–backed progressive eight years ago, and keeping up the facade in his 2022 Senate campaign, Fetterman has gone out of his way to offer rhetorical and legislative support for President Trump’s agenda while spiting the left flank that helped him secure his Senate seat. He was the very first Senate Democrat to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and has defended the actions of federal immigration agents, saying that any calls to abolish ICE were “inappropriate and outrageous.” He is the only Democrat who voted against curtailing Trump’s war powers in Iran, and he is one of the staunchest supporters of Israel in the Senate. In one conversation last year, he reportedly proclaimed, “Let’s get back to killing,” referring to Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. “Kill them all.” Fetterman later denied the account.

Earlier this month, not a single one of his Pennsylvania House counterparts could offer a vote of confidence for his 2028 reelection when asked by Punchbowl News. These admissions, while unsurprising, add yet another layer of contention to Fetterman’s relationship to his own party.

These positions aren’t just unpopular among the Democrats rebuking him, they’re unpopular throughout the entire state. Last month, CNN polling showed that Fetterman’s net approval rating with state Democrats has plummeted a ghastly 108 points since he took office, from +68 in 2023 to -40 in 2026. “He’s down there with the Titanic,” CNN’s Harry Enten said. “There’s no historical analog to his unpopularity.”

With all this in mind, it seems only natural that Trump is now actively courting the man he calls his “favorite Democrat.”

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Trump’s UNO Meme About Iran War Hilariously Backfires

Has Donald Trump ever actually played UNO before?

Donald Trump speaks
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has the reputation of being a bit of a card shark—but apparently, he has no idea what he’s doing at the table.

The president was roasted alive on Sunday after he revealed via a photoshopped image that he doesn’t understand the rules of the popular card game UNO.

The image, first circulated by Trump and then the White House, depicts Trump holding a handful of “wild” cards. It’s unclear what Trump was referring to, but he has said before that he holds “all the cards” when it comes to negotiating with Iran.

“I have all the cards,” Trump wrote—apparently unaware that the goal of the 55-year-old game is to have no cards.

“In Uno that means you are losing,” quipped MeidasTouch editor in chief Ron Filipkowski.

“I bet this goes hard if you’re fucking stupid,” wrote Jamie Bonkiewicz, a political commentator who was allegedly visited by the Secret Service in January after she tweeted about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Other social media users had different interpretations of Trump’s empty flex, using the open-format meme to call the president out on his soft spot for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his failed economic strategies against China and Xi Jinping, his various connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and the current state of the war with Iran.

“Starting to think all those 3-D chess analogies were off the mark,” wrote X user @RoguePotusStaff.

That same day, in another ludicrous attempt to frame the president as a relentless victor, the White House official account shared an hour-long loop of Trump saying the word “winning” at one of his campaign rallies. “Can’t stop, won’t stop,” the account wrote.

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Todd Blanche Destroys His Own Case Against James Comey

Donald Trump’s acting attorney general just handed Comey a massive boost.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche makes a weird face while standing at a podium
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted Sunday that “86 47” isn’t a serious threat against President Donald Trump.

NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker asked Blanche what he made of the dozens of products being sold on Amazon that use the slogan “86 47,” the same slogan that landed former FBI Director James Comey with his second indictment for allegedly threatening the president.

“Should individuals selling or buying ‘86 47’ merchandise be concerned that they’re going to be prosecuted by the DOJ?” Welker asked.

“This isn’t about a single incident,” Blanche said.

“That’s posted constantly, that phrase is used constantly, there are constantly men and women who choose to make threatening statements against President Trump. Every one of those statements do not result in indictments, of course,” he added.

“Just to be very clear, you are suggesting the seashells themselves are not at the root of this indictment?” Welker pressed.

“No, I am suggesting that every single case depends on the investigation that’s done. And of course, the seashells are part of that case, I mean, that’s what the public sees,” Blanche said.

“But without a doubt—and it should be evident by the fact that it’s been 11 months since the posting and the indictment—there is an investigation that takes place. And the result of that investigation is the indictment that was returned last week.”

A look at the actual indictment suggests that it really is just about the seashells. The indictment alleges that the shells were a “serious expression of intent to do harm” against the president. The document makes no mention of additional materials that supposedly contributed to the legitimacy of that threat. And as Blanche readily admitted Sunday, “86 47” is widely used by Trump’s critics and is not considered to be a serious threat in every case.

So, what made this case different? Blanche didn’t bother to explain, simply pointing to the 11 months it took the DOJ to investigate a highly publicized Instagram post. It seems the only difference is who posted it: someone who Trump has decided is his enemy.

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Supreme Court Saves Abortion Pill Mifepristone—for Now

The Supreme Court is restoring access to mifepristone, in rare but temporary good news.

Hands with nail poish and rings holds a box of Mifepristone, 200 mg.
Shuran Huang/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Supreme Court restored access to the abortion drug mifepristone Monday, overturning a lower court ruling last week that blocked the pill from being distributed by mail.

Justice Samuel Alito signed the measure, which temporarily lifts restrictions that mandated visiting a doctor or clinic in person in order to obtain the medication, following a ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. Both sides of the case have a week to respond before the court weighs in further.

Friday’s ruling from a three-judge panel led by Kyle Duncan, appointed by President Trump, upended years of precedent, including the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone in 2000 and a 2024 Supreme Court ruling unanimously protecting access to the drug. The case stems from a lawsuit from the state of Louisiana alleging that mail access to the pill violates its own abortion bans.

“Every abortion facilitated by FDA’s action cancels Louisiana’s ban on medical abortions and undermines its policy that ‘every unborn child is human being from the moment of conception and is, therefore, a legal person,’” Duncan wrote in his ruling.

Alito is one of the most conservative justices on the Supreme Court, so his ruling is not necessarily a sign of support for mifepristone. He limited his administrative stay on the lower court ruling to one week, while most of the time, his stays are indefinite. Alito and his fellow conservatives have a 6-3 majority on the high court, so he could very well be biding his time, using this stay as a fig leaf. A total ban on the drug, not just on mail-in access, may be coming soon.

This story has been updated.

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Judge Puts Brakes on Trump’s Plans to Take Over Public Golf Course

A federal judge is delaying Trump’s attempt to seize a golf course on prime real estate in Washington, D.C.

A man swings his golf club at East Potomac Golf Links
Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post/Getty Images
East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C.

A federal judge rebuked the Trump administration Monday morning for an alleged attempt to seize and bulldoze a public golf course in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes responded to a request from the DC Preservation League to block the administration from taking over the East Potomac Golf Links. During the hearing, she chastised White House lawyers trying to argue that their plans for the golf course simply involve the removal of dead trees.

“We can’t have bulldozers taking down trees … and no one has come to me first,” Reyes said, adding that if the administration wants to cut down more than 10 trees, the court needs to be notified and needs to see plans.

The DC Preservation League is worried that the White House will move quickly to demolish parts of the course, pointing to how fast President Trump took over the Kennedy Center. The Preservation League’s attorney said that they didn’t trust the administration, and when Reyes asked a White House lawyer if they planned to close the golf course, the attorney said, “No closure notice has been issued ... but it’s still under consideration at this point.”

“I didn’t hear a ‘NO,’ your honor!” the plaintiff’s attorney interrupted. The White House’s lawyer tried to claim that they would follow the rules, and that they haven’t closed anything yet. But Reyes was then handed a note stating, “It looks like there were signs on the golf course that there were closures.” The administration’s counsel had no response to this, and Reyes said she was concerned about the White House making a “surprise” move on the golf course.

On Friday, NOTUS reported that the White House planned to take over the course and begin landscaping and tree clearing, with major renovations beginning later. A golf course architect, Tom Fazio, has already been chosen, an unnamed source told NOTUS. While the administration denied the report, the DC Preservation League quickly filed an emergency motion to block any construction.

It’s clear that the preservation group does not trust the administration in the slightest, and for good reason. Trump quickly demolished the East Wing of the White House without legal approval for his ballroom project, after saying publicly that he wouldn’t make large-scale changes. He has also slapped his name on several Washington buildings and government organizations without congressional or legal approval.

Whatever Trump’s plans are for this and other public golf courses in the nation’s capital, Reyes’s decision Monday may just slow him down rather than deter his plans altogether. Trump seems intent on remaking Washington in his own image regardless of what its residents or the courts say.

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