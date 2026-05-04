American Confidence in Trump’s Health Tanks Amid Odd Medical Visit
Not many people believe Trump is healthy enough, physically or mentally, to serve as president.
Most Americans don’t believe President Trump is healthy enough to do his job anymore, a new poll reveals, as questions swirl around a surprise medical visit he made over the weekend.
Recent polling from The Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos shows that a brutal 59 percent of Americans don’t think Trump has the mental acuity to serve as president, and 55 percent think he is not in physical shape to do so. That number is a sharp uptick from last fall, when only 45 percent of Americans believed he wasn’t in good enough physical shape to serve as president.
The poll was conducted before an odd medical visit that has raised questions even among Republicans about the president’s health and fitness.
On Saturday, Trump left his Florida golf course rather suddenly for what staff said was a dental appointment that was not previously on his presidential schedule.
“There’s been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions. The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida?” wrote Jonothan Reiner, who served as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s doctor. “Maybe he just likes this dentist.”
Representative Nancy Mace also posted a mysterious “pray for President Trump” with no context, only fueling more theories.
“So, yesterday Trump is at his golf course in FL. He’s playing around, and suddenly he leaves for a dentist appointment. His press team says it was a regularly scheduled appointment but it was not on his Presidential schedule,” January 6 insurrectionist Trisha Hope posited. “Today @NancyMace posted this. What’s going on?”
“Why did the White House lie yesterday that Trump’s obvious medical emergency was a ‘scheduled’ dental appointment that was not on his schedule and caused him to suddenly leave his golf course?” conservative commentator Cheri Jacobus mused. “What IV infusion is he getting at the beginning of each month? And what’s wrong with his leg?”
Trump has always maintained that he is in peak physical condition, even though it’s clear that he’s at the very least lost a step since his first term. But the secrecy surrounding his health isn’t just alarming political insiders. It’s alarming most of America. Examples of the president’s questionable health range from Trump falling asleep in public meetings, to his unaired rants on 60 Minutes, to this mystery dental appointment.