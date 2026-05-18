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Lindsey Graham Brags About How GOP Is Just a Trump Cult Now

Graham pointed to Senator Bill Cassidy’s primary loss as proof.

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a committee hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

MAGA Republicans are teaching a scary lesson in the wake of Senator Bill Cassidy’s weekend primary loss: Do not cross Donald Trump.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday to spread the word.

“Are you glad that Senator Cassidy is no longer going to be your colleague, senator?” asked host Kristen Welker.

“No, I like Bill. I thought he was a great senator, but he made a political decision,” Graham said.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his 2021 impeachment trial—a decision that, even five years on, has earned him the ire of his MAGA-aligned peers. Graham said Cassidy’s actions would have “ruined” Trump’s “political life” and kept him from ever “running for office again.”

Graham also threw shade at Representative Thomas Massie, another Trump dissenter whose primary is coming up on Tuesday, whining that the Kentucky Republican “votes against Trump all the time.”

“What’s the headline? ‘Trump strong,’” Graham said. “Those who try to destroy Trump politically—stand in the way of his agenda—are going to lose.”

“Bill made a decision. What would LBJ do?” the South Carolinian continued, referring to former President Lyndon B. Johnson. “Is it natural for a politician to go after people who try to destroy their political life? So, Bill Cassidy lost because he tried to destroy Trump. Massie is gonna lose because he’s trying to destroy the agenda.

“You can disagree with President Trump, but if you try to destroy him you’re going to lose, because this is the party of Donald Trump,” Graham concluded.

Cassidy was first elected in 2008 to represent Louisiana’s 6th congressional district, a thin, backslash-shaped region that spans from Shreveport in the northwest to Baton Rouge in the heart of Louisiana. The incumbent senator finished third in the district’s Republican primary on Saturday, officially pushing him out of the running. The remaining two candidates—including a Trump-endorsed state representative, Julia Letlow—are headed to a runoff in June.

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Trump Voter Says He Gets Now How Hitler Could “Brainwash” Millions

The man, who said he voted for Donald Trump three times, called the president a “liar” and a “con man.”

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
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A CSPAN caller who identified himself as a three-time Donald Trump voter compared the president to Adolf Hitler.

In a damning pulse-check on Trump’s second term, a caller, who identified himself as “Thomas from Hawaii,” told CSPAN’s Washington Journal Saturday that he regrets supporting Trump after realizing he was “the worst president we’ve ever had.”

“It’s hard for me to say this, but I think if I can open up about it in public that it might help others,” Thomas said. “I wanted to believe Trump was the real deal for a long time, even though I had doubts because I knew enough about his business history to think otherwise. But now I regret my support for him, and I should’ve known better. He’s making it plain as day.”

“He’s a con man, a liar, doesn’t keep his promises. He’s in office all for himself and he doesn’t even try to hide his corruption anymore.”

The caller added: “He’s the worst president we’ve ever had and he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had. I know it’s hard, it took me a while to be able to say that. Very difficult when you commit yourself to believing in somebody.”

Washington Journal host Taylor Popielarz asked what had been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Thomas replied it wasn’t any one thing. “He was gonna lower prices on day one, he was gonna do this on day one, only he could fix all this stuff,” he said. “And now I understand how somebody like Adolf Hitler was able to brainwash millions of people. I never thought I’d see that again in my lifetime. But it’s happened, right? I thought we got past that, but we don’t learn from history.”

Thomas isn’t alone in his concerns.

In a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, seven in 10 Americans said that they were either “angry” or “frustrated” with Trump’s economic approach. A New York Times/Siena poll found that Trump’s approval rating has sunk to a second-term low of 37 percent amid his deeply unpopular war with Iran, which has sent the price of energy skyrocketing.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report, released last week, found that inflation rose to 3.8 percent in April, outpacing wages, which grew at a rate of 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to tout cherry-picked data to show dropping prices.

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Why Did Trump Just Post an Image of Him With a Buff, Shackled Alien?

The president went on a Sunday posting spree featuring some very weird images.

Trump does a little smirk
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President Trump capped off a long weekend of boomer-AI shitposting on Truth Social with a bizarre picture of him walking next to a handcuffed alien.

The Sunday afternoon post, made without comment, is perhaps his strangest since he posted himself as AI Jesus. And its timing makes no sense given the right-wing conspiracy theorist chatter that surrounded his recent promise to release the “UFO files.”

Our president also posted AI images of him sitting menacingly in some kind of Star Trek spaceship pressing a giant red button while explosions surround him.

In addition to the science fiction, Trump posted some AI images attacking his political rivals. There’s House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a huge chain and throwing money around while superimposed over a war zone with the caption “Hakeem ‘low IQ’ Jeffries in his district.”

Representative Nancy Pelosi and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden can be seen relaxing in sludge in the reflecting pool with the caption “Dumacrats love sewage.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor and future presidential candidate J.B. Pritzker are depicted as drooling, bumbling oafs with a “Dumb and Dumber: The Illinois Government” caption. And California Governor and likely 2028 candidate Gavin Newsom was made into a zombie on a California license plate.

The president is just as susceptible to AI as your average reel-scrolling American, and he’s using it to his heart’s content. One can only imagine the prompts entered and the conversations that go into the decision to post. It’s tacky, sad, and reeks of mental ineptitude. The Democratic attacks are par for the course, but who is the sci-fi for? Just wait until he finds out about AI food.

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Trump Just Hit a Pathetic New Low

A new poll from The New York Times and Siena University shows that the president is massively unpopular—and that voters hate the Iran war.

Donald Trump listens on Air Force One
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Less than one-third of Americans think President Trump’s war with Iran was a good idea.

A new poll from The New York Times and Siena University shows Trump’s decision to go to war has hurt his popularity, with his approval rating falling to a second-term low of just 37 percent. Most of the respondents said that the war was not worth the money spent on it, and do not have confidence that the economy will improve.

Across the board, voters disapprove of everything Trump is doing by majorities approaching 60 percent, according to the poll. About 59 percent of them disapprove of how he is handling his job as president, and 56 percent disapprove of how he’s handling immigration. 64 percent don’t approve of what he’s doing with the economy.

Trump is losing more independent voters by the day. In January, an earlier Times and Siena poll found 62 percent of independents didn’t approve of his job performance. This latest poll shows that number has increased to 69 percent. These voters will be critical in the coming midterm elections, threatening the Republican Party’s control of Congress.

The president and his party know this, but instead of changing course, they are seeking to aggressively gerrymander their districts ahead of November, giving them several new opportunities in Republican-led states and disenfranchising Black voters across the South. According to the poll, Democrats have a 10 percent advantage with all registered voters, and an 18 percent advantage with independents. Can that, coupled with Trump’s unpopularity, still give the party control of Congress?

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MAGA is Reeling as Trump Welcomes Chinese Students to the U.S.

. “I respect President Trump, but if he brings 500,000 Chinese students to Florida colleges, I will raise tuition on them to $1,000,000/year,” wrote Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback.

Xi Jinping looks at Trump and smiles
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President Trump promised to bring 500,000 Chinese students to American universities and allow China to own U.S. farmland—leaving the MAGAverse enraged. 

“But if you don’t have those students—good students, by the way—if you don’t … if they’re good and they want to stay in America, we won’t give them a green card and things like that,” Trump rambled on to Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Friday. “Frankly, I think that it’s good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture, and many of them want to stay here. I think it’s a good thing. Not everybody agrees with me, and it doesn’t sound like a very conservative position. And I’m as conservative—I’m a conservative guy. I’m really a common sense guy, I think, more than a conservative.” 

“People would argue they worry about whether they have nefarious intentions,” Hannity said.

“Sure, I know, and we worry about that, and honestly, you know, they do things to us, and we do things to them. It’s a very fine line, the whole thing with students,” Trump replied. 

This triggered a meltdown in MAGA’s considerable Sinophobic wing. “I respect President Trump, but if he brings 500,000 Chinese students to Florida colleges, I will raise tuition on them to $1,000,000/year,” Florida’s racist, groyper gubernatorial candidate James Fishback wrote. “As Governor, I refuse to let the  limited admission spots at our taxpayer-funded colleges be stolen by foreigners.”

“Actually, no, those 500,000 students are by law required to act as spies for China. This is the law in China. If removing them sinks some schools, then they deserve to sink,” MAGA influencer Robby Starbuck opined. “The only Chinese students we should invite are the top 0.001% who we should invite to defect to America. And farmland? Lol. We shouldn’t even let a Chinese company visit American farmland let alone own it. No exceptions. I give the Chinese credit, they would NEVER let Americans own their farmland. America First.”

“Trump says it’s insulting to tell China their students can’t go to our universities, imagine being an American student and receiving a rejection letter while 500,000 Chinese students get in!” former MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote. “And NO it is not ok for China to buy our farmland!!! And no that’s not common sense!!!”

It certainly makes sense for MAGA to be confused. Letting in hundreds of thousands of international students from the same country our leaders claim to be in a deep political rivalry with is not very “America First” of the president.

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Trump Posts Price Chart Full of “Breathtaking” Lies

Costs are still going up—but you wouldn’t know it from the chart Donald Trump’s team shared.

Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One
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The Trump administration is hoping to trick Americans into thinking that prices are going down—while the actual numbers indicate the opposite. 

The U.S. Department of Labor posted a graphic on X Friday claiming that the prices of “many” goods were falling year-over-year, touting “THE TRUMP EFFECT!”

Independent journalist Justin Wolfers cross-referenced the chart with data from the Consumer Price Index and revealed that the dozen or so products the agency had chosen to highlight were blatantly cherry-picked. 

“You can lie in any language, including charts. But because charts come dressed in the authority of arithmetic, the betrayal often cuts deeper,” he wrote in his newsletter. “And sometimes, the lies are breathtaking.”

Missing from the Department of Labor’s graph are the many, many, many more products that have become more expensive—some by double digits. 

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

There are the obvious ones: the price of fuel oil has increased by 54.3 percent, and gasoline has increased by 28.4 percent, as a result of Donald Trump’s disastrous military campaign in Iran. 

Other products that have seen double-digit price increases are coffee (18.5 percent), beef (17.8 percent,) and airline tickets (20.7 percent). Computer software and accessories rose 13.9 percent, delivery services by 13.6 percent, and public transportation by 13.7 percent. The price of fresh vegetables grew 11.5 percent, and even the humble hot dog is now 10.7 percent more expensive than it was last year.  

These are just some of the biggest jumps. Wolfers found 238 other products and services that saw price increases in the past year. 

The  inclusion of some products highlighted by the Labor Department are extremely misleading. The price of eggs had already crashed at least 70 percent by mid-September since the highs of March that were brought about by the bird flu outbreak last year. The price of health insurance is not going down because health insurance premiums are increasing as millions could lose access to Medicaid. There are not triumphs of the Trump administration—they’re a smokescreen. 

Americans don’t need to be told that prices are increasing—they can feel it. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report, released Tuesday, found that inflation rose to 3.8 percent in April, outpacing wages, which grew at a rate of 3.6 percent. 

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Group That Escaped Trump’s Kennedy Center Takeover Is Thriving

The Washington National Opera is having a great season. The Kennedy Center, not so much.

The Kennedy Center building
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The Washington National Opera has found new life since it steered away from Donald Trump’s control.

The 70-year-old opera company departed its longtime home at the John F. Kennedy Center when the president and his allies assumed control of the historic cultural institution last year. Yet the difficult exit has apparently not hurt the company—instead, it is well on its way to a full reinvention, raising questions about whether or not the group needs the $2.75 million federal subsidy and support of the Kennedy Center in order to survive, The New York Times reported Friday.

“We didn’t lose any artists,” Francesca Zambello, the artistic director of the Washington National Opera, told the Times. “We didn’t lose any staff when we rebooted as a new company. Nobody lost a paycheck. Nobody lost their benefits. Everyone has been very united.”

Zambello added that it has been difficult to fundraise and, effectively, create “an opera company out of nothing,” though they have also found “incredible freedom” in the process.

The opera company’s program has shifted. It has more operas scheduled this year than it did during the 2024-25 season, but it will also have fewer performances of each opera.

“This reflects the competition for stages at auditoriums that have already booked shows well in advance,” noted the Times.

The company’s budget has also grown, from $25 million last year to about $30 million next year. That’s due to the additional costs tied to renting venues, and the loss of in-house staff and government subsidies. A $17 million endowment also hangs in the balance.

“We had to increase our fund-raising budget significantly to cover new costs and to account for limited weeks available in new venues, which means fewer revenue-earning performances per production,” Timothy O’Leary, the general director of the opera, told the daily. “Thankfully, we have received leadership support from our board and donor base, as well as a groundswell of new donors from around the country.”

Long before Trump’s meddling, the Kennedy Center was widely considered a premier global arts institution. But since the White House became directly involved in its operations and programming, its normally star-studded lineup has fallen apart.

In December, the president suddenly decided to rename the venerated cultural institution “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” in a flagrant rejection of the laws that created the center in the first place.

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The GOP Is Fuming After the Pentagon Abruptly Pulls Back from Europe

The Trump administration called off the deployment of thousands of troops to Poland without explaining its decision to Congress.

Pete Hegseth screams in front of a flag
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Secretary of “War” Pete Hegseth

Republicans are furious with the Trump administration after its decision to cease all troop deployment to longtime U.S.-ally Poland. The decision is the latest of Trump’s anti-European defense tendencies, coming just a month after the Pentagon removed 5,000 troops from Germany after criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war.

“I just want to say this is a slap in the face to Poland; it’s a slap in the face to our Baltic friends,” Representative and Armed Service Committee member Don Bacon told Politico. “It’s a slap to the face of this committee … “I may not represent 100 percent of people on this committee, but I think I represent the views of the vast majority … We disagree.”

“We don’t know what’s going on here, but I can just tell you we’re not happy with what’s being talked about, particularly since there’s been no statutory consultation with us,” said Armed Services Chair Representative Mike Rogers, suggesting that the move was made without congressional oversight. Although the Pentagon stated that pulling troops was “not an unexpected, last-minute decision.”

Top Armed Service Democrat Adam Smith felt similarly.

“The only answer I’ve got is, ‘Well, that’s what they told us to do.’ Okay, why?” Smith said. “If there’s some strategy behind it, then you guys ought to know and you ought to be able to communicate it to us.”

Poland is the only European country that prefers a U.S. military presence.

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JD Vance Humiliates Himself as Crowd Stays Silent During His Speech

The vice president used a memorial service to try to score political points.

Vice President JD Vance gestures while speaking at a podium behind bulletproof glass
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A charisma-less Vice President JD Vance was met Friday with humiliating silence when he tried to transform a memorial event into a political stump speech.

Speaking at a memorial service outside the U.S. Capitol for the Fraternal Order of Police’s National Peace Officers, Vance got a quiet reaction to his raving about the Trump administration’s efforts to end cashless bail.

“How about we have a federal government that puts violent criminals in prison, as opposed to letting them out of jail?” Vance said. There was a long, awkward pause, before the quiet members of the audience slowly started clapping.

It’s possible that the crowd of law enforcement officers and their families are aware that there is no significant documented increase in violent crimes among arrestees out on cashless bail, which allows people suspected of a crime who can’t meet bail to avoid spending time in a cage before they’ve been convicted.

Or perhaps the audience weren’t impressed by how Vance used his pulpit to deliver a political speech.

In honoring the fallen law enforcement officers, Vance took credit for a historic drop in violent crime—when rates were already dropping nationwide before Donald Trump came into office. Experts have said there is little evidence to suggest that Trump has had a significant impact on crime rates.

Still, Vance attributed a drop in violent crime to the Trump administration’s efforts to stop “the tide of narcotics and migrant crime flooding across our borders.” Of course, immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens. But this is just the run-of-the-mill xenophobia one can expect from Vance, who has admitted to telling racist lies for attention. And who could forget when he readily put a target on the back of immigrant children?

This painfully cringey racist is the person Trump wants to prop up in 2028, and maybe we should let him. If Vance’s performance Friday is any indication, there may very well be a Democrat in the White House in two years.

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Mike Johnson Says He Has No Clue Trump Is Ready to Betray Taiwan

Donald Trump is suddenly caging on whether he’ll go through with a planned arms sale to Taiwan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference
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House Speaker Mike Johnson still doesn’t know anything about what Donald Trump is saying.


Johnson has spent the bulk of his time atop the House dodging attempts by reporters to pin down his opinion on the Trump administration’s various machinations. That remained true during a press huddle Friday, when a journalist asked Johnson about the president’s relaxed approach to safeguarding Taiwan from China’s control.

“Should President Trump have been more committal when it comes to Taiwan during his visit to China?” asked a reporter.

“I haven’t seen—I’ve been really busy the last couple days, so I haven’t seen the exact readout on how that discussion went,” Johnson said. “I heard a couple little comments off-hand of what he said. He feels like they had a very productive meeting, they talked about some really important issues. I’m awaiting a sit-down with him and go through it in detail.”

“We’ve always been concerned and we’ve made America’s interests very clear, our position on Taiwan. They need to stay independent and secure there and we have an interest in that, as does everyone around the world, because of chip manufacturing and other reasons there,” Johnson continued, adding that he couldn’t speak on the topic further because he had not yet discussed it with the president.

It’s remarkable that Johnson—as one of the most powerful lawmakers in Congress—does not feel empowered to speak independently about U.S. policy. Yet it’s perhaps equally alarming that his strategy is to consistently play inept and ignorant as to the White House’s activity, particularly since Trump refused to commit to a planned arms sale to Taiwan after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese leadership warned the U.S. against supporting Taiwan, promising that doing so would place U.S.-China relations in “great jeopardy.”

“‘Taiwan independence’ and cross-strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water,” a readout from the Chinese government stated. “The U.S. side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question.”

China has reaffirmed for years that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, and that it intends to formally reunite with the island nation. More than 23 million people live in Taiwan, and its sovereignty is highly contested due to a complex history of colonization.

The U.S. has provided material defense support to Taiwan since 1979, when Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act. The law binds the U.S. to resist anything that would jeopardize Taiwan’s national security.

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One Friday morning, Trump refused to say whether he would defend Taiwan “if it came to it.”

“I don’t want to say. I’m not gonna say that,” Trump said. “There’s only one person that knows that. You know who it is? Me, I’m the only person. That question was asked to me today by President Xi. I said, ‘I don’t talk about that.’”

“He asked me if I’d defend them,” he clarified. “I said, ‘I don’t talk about that.’”

Trump added that he would make a determination on the arms deal “over the next fairly short period.”

Johnson was not always so hesitant to speak his mind. In October 2023—shortly after he won the gavel—Johnson said that the U.S. should intervene between Russia and Ukraine “because I don’t believe it would stop there.”

“It would probably encourage and empower China to perhaps make a move on Taiwan,” Johnson warned at the time.

Read more about Trump’s Taiwan stance:
The One Issue Trump Is Desperate to Avoid in China
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