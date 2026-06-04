Trump Just Made It Easier to Fire Thousands of Federal Employees

This order covers directors, deputy directors, chiefs of staff, senior advisers, policy analysts, people who oversee the distribution of federal grants, public affairs leaders, and legislative affairs leaders.

“They’re going to be hired on the basis of merit and confidence, but if they’re messing up, then they can be removed quickly—rather than taking a year longer to get rid of them,” James Sherk of the White House Domestic Policy Council told Trump at the order’s signing ceremony.

President Trump signs executive order on status of career federal employees. pic.twitter.com/bd8ALJRaj9 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2026

It’s another blow to government employees, who have seen their numbers shrink drastically in Trump’s second term thanks to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative and Trump’s attempts to purge civil servants at odds with his agenda. Over 300,000 people have already lost their jobs, and this order is projected to push out another 50,000 federal employees, according to a February estimate from the Office of Personnel Management.