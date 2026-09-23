Trump Fought With Ballroom Architect Over Safety Issues Until He Quit
Trump believes building codes don’t apply to him or the White House ballroom. “I am the code,” he said.
President Trump didn’t want to adhere to building safety codes for his White House ballroom and fought with its original architect until he quit.
The Washington Post reports, citing anonymous sources, that James McCrery II withdrew from the project in October after warning repeatedly that the ballroom Trump wanted didn’t have adequate emergency exit routes or fire containment measures. The president reportedly didn’t care about McCrery’s concerns, saying that building codes did not apply to anything built at the White House.
“I am the code,” Trump said.
Trump has directed much of his time and attention to the ballroom, and the Post obtained documents, including early ballroom designs that have black Sharpie writing on them in the president’s handwriting. The newspaper’s reporting indicates that Trump is bypassing or overruling the federal agencies that usually handle White House construction and renovations and are legally required to follow national building safety standards to the “maximum extent feasible” except for national security reasons.
In fact, Trump’s White House construction projects are going through the Executive Residence, which is not a federal agency and is not subject to any of their rules. And buildings on federal property are out of District of Columbia jurisdiction, which means that they are not subject to local building codes. That responsibility falls on the contractors hired to design and build them, and right now, Trump has them working almost around the clock to meet his deadlines.
After McCrery resigned, the White House continued to discuss safety concerns about the ballroom’s design for months afterwards, according to the Post, but it’s not clear if the more recent designs from the architecture firm that took over the ballroom, Shalom Baranes Associates, addressed them in any way.
Trump has been wholly focused on the expensive ballroom, going back on promises that it would be financed entirely by private donations and invoking national security justifications that have been debunked. If he is overruling safety codes, he is actually risking national security.