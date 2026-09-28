“He Can’t Be Trusted”: Trump’s Most Loyal Front-Row Fans Turn on Him
Donald Trump is losing the people who regularly sit in the front row at his rallies.
What does it say that President Donald Trump’s biggest fans are starting to abandon him?
Fractures have begun to form among the Front Row Joes, a group of steadfast Trump supporters that devote their lives to attending every single one of the president’s rallies, Politico Playbook reported Monday.
Rick Frazier, who’s been to more than 100 Trump rallies, told Playbook he wasn’t planning to vote in November’s midterm elections. He claimed that Trump “can’t be trusted.”
“Epstein crimes and feeding the industrial military complex … those are big nos for me,” Frazier told Playbook. “He promoted himself as a no-war president. That didn’t work out.”
Frazier told Playbook that 95 percent of the Joes, however, were still “unwavering.” But some are breaking away.
The first major defector was Trisha Hope, who joined the Joes in 2018 and funded her travels by selling a book of Trump’s social media posts and swapping her apartment in Austin for an R.V.
Hope defected in July 2025 after she watched Trump push back on a question about Jeffrey Epstein during a Cabinet meeting. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” the president said.
“It was like a dagger in my heart,” Hope told Playbook. “It was like a light switch went on and a veil lifted, and I saw him for who he was, and I have not been able to unsee it since.”
After watching Trump’s handling of his military campaign in the Middle East, Hope’s concerns were validated. She believes he is a “fraud and a liar.”
“If we do lose the midterms and he is impeached again, I will be walking the halls of Congress in support of that impeachment,” Hope told Playbook.
Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary who produced a documentary about the Joes, told Playbook that the defections raise concerns ahead of the midterm elections about the attitudes of Trump’s soft supporters who were never die-hard MAGA fans.
With just weeks until the midterms, Trump appears to be in hot water with Republicans over his mishandling of the war against Iran and skyrocketing diesel prices. While Trump isn’t actually on the ballot this time around, the president has made every effort to make voters feel like he is.