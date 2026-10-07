Naked Trump Statute Goes on Display in European Parliament

“How do you respond to it?” a reporter asked. Paxton went on to give his spiel on his tax cut plan called “Protecting the Texas Promise Plan.” He said he wants people to use it on everything from “gym memberships” to “GLP-1s.”

He went on to note that he was essentially powerless to stop President Trump’s war on Iran—the very thing causing the problems he previously listed. “I have no control over the aspects [of the war]. So many of the factors of this federal race are uncontrollable. I don’t make the decisions, I don’t know what’s behind some of the decisions.”

SCOOP: Ken Paxton, asked about the biggest drag on his campaign, said, "It's the war, it's gas prices," per audio obtained by @axios He agreed he can't stop the Iran War and said: "I don't ... know what's behind some of the decisions." w/ @StefWKight https://t.co/Tf5k32LHJu https://t.co/oDJmi4dXv2 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 7, 2026

This is at least the third time Paxton has unknowingly been recorded sending either subliminal or direct messages to Trump in recent days. Just a week ago at a fundraiser, he told someone that Trump’s GOP midterm convention in Dallas was having a direct negative impact on his numbers. And two days ago, an audio was released of Paxton essentially saying his own Senate race was being operated by outside forces in Washington.