Democrats Even Won a Senate Seat in Iowa—Shout-Out Josh Turek
Democrats are flipping an unbelievable number of races this election.
Iowa Democratic state Representative Josh Turek won his state’s Senate race Tuesday, defeating Republican Representative Ashley Hinson.
Turek beat Hinson with 51–45, at 79 percent reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ. He will replace retiring GOP Senator Joni Ernst.
Democrats have not won a Senate race in Iowa since 2008. Turek’s victory pushed Democrats closer to regaining control of the U.S. Senate.
Hinson, a Republican, widely supports President Donald Trump’s political agenda. Over the weekend, Trump campaigned in support of Hinson, where he ranted about her weight loss.