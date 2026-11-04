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Democrats Even Won a Senate Seat in Iowa—Shout-Out Josh Turek

Democrats are flipping an unbelievable number of races this election.

Josh Turek rolls his wheelchair
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Iowa Democratic state Representative Josh Turek won his state’s Senate race Tuesday, defeating Republican Representative Ashley Hinson.

Turek beat Hinson with 51–45, at 79 percent reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ. He will replace retiring GOP Senator Joni Ernst.

Democrats have not won a Senate race in Iowa since 2008. Turek’s victory pushed Democrats closer to regaining control of the U.S. Senate.

Hinson, a Republican, widely supports President Donald Trump’s political agenda. Over the weekend, Trump campaigned in support of Hinson, where he ranted about her weight loss.

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Democrats Win Kansas Senate Election for First Time in 94 Years

Pastor Adam Hamilton will be the first Democratic senator since 1932.

Adam Hamilton speaks in front of his campaign bus
Kansas Democratic Senator-elect Adam Hamilton
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Kansas Democratic Senator-elect Adam Hamilton

Kansans have just elected a Democratic senator for the first time since 1932.

Pastor Adam Hamilton beat incumbent Senator Roger Marshall 53–44, Decision Desk HQ reported, with 83 percent of votes counted.

Hamiton’s stunning upset happened in large part thanks to President Trump and the GOP’s record unpopularity. It didn’t hurt that Marshall, a doctor before entering politics, was haunted by his record of suing patients who couldn’t pay their medical bills, sometimes for as little as $101.

Marshall’s low poll numbers had prompted Trump and Vice President JD Vance to campaign for him in the state, which may have hurt his chances even further. Marshall tried to distance himself from some of Trump’s more unpopular policies, criticizing ICE agents in September, but it wasn’t enough. Marshall’s campaign had other missteps, like when he used unapproved pictures of children in an attack ad against Hamilton. Trump also used an antisemitic slur to defend Marshall against the attacks on his patient lawsuits only two weeks before the election.

Ultimately, Hamilton’s moral message won out. At a debate with Marshall in September, the pastor said, “There are 2,000 verses in the Bible that speak to caring for the poor. That is not happening with this man.” Hamilton will join Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who was previously the only other Democratic pastor in the Senate.

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Democrats Win Ohio Governor’s Race as Vivek Ramaswamy Blows It Again

Democrat Amy Acton has just been elected governor of Ohio—the first Democrat to lead the state in 15 years.

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Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio’s gubernatorial election Tuesday and will become the first Democratic governor in the state in 15 years.

Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical executive who previously ran for president in 2024, lost by about 4 percent in a state that voted for President Trump in the past three presidential elections with increasing margins.

After he easily won the Republican primary in May, Ramaswamy made a series of missteps in his general election campaign. These included getting booed off the stage at a libertarian student group’s national convention in Cleveland in July, posting (and then deleting) a widely-mocked video of himself at a batting cage, nearly dropping a 10-year-old boy he inexplicably picked up at a rally last month, and deciding to feature a convicted sex offender in an October campaign ad.

But Ramaswamy’s most egregious error was enlisting Acton’s estranged mother Donna Arthur in a campaign ad calling the Democrat a liar just weeks ago. Arthur stayed with her husband, Cledith Arthur, after he sexually abused 12-year-old Acton, and even after he was tried and convicted, leading to their estrangement. As the ad brought widespread backlash from Democrats and Republicans, Ramaswamy doubled down, with Vice President JD Vance and Trump coming to his defense.

That proved to sink Ramaswamy’s chances and deliver victory to Acton, a doctor and former director of the Ohio Department of Health, in a state where Democrats have been losing ground for more than a decade. Now, the state will be closely watched to see if Democrats can flip it again in two years when Ohio native Vance will likely be running for president.

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Republicans Have Total Meltdown Over the Blue Wave—and It’s Delicious

Republicans spent election night freaking out about what’s coming next.

Capitol building
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The blue wave is here, and Republicans aren’t taking it very well.

As Democrats began notching huge midterm victories on Tuesday, including winning back control of the House of Representatives and securing key victories in races across the nation, Republicans saw the writing on the wall. .

Politico reported that senior Republican Party members are particularly worried about Florida, where Republican Ashley Moody won the Senate race against democratic socialist Angie Nixon by just three percentage points.

“Florida is bad. Real bad,” one strategist said.

“A socialist is on track to win Miami-Dade County, where most of the voters fled literal socialism and still refused to vote for Republicans. If that doesn’t tell you how big of a colossal fuck up the first two years of Trump 2.0 was I don’t know what will,” said another.

“It’s a ruby-red state. If we have problems there, we have real issues,” an adviser said.

MAGA commentators also spent Tuesday night publicly lamenting their party’s poor initial midterm showings, which indicate a rejection of President Trump’s larger political movement in general.

“This isn’t a blue tsunami. This is a blue great mud flood,” wrote right-wing podcaster Tim Pool. “Shit. Its almost like the GOP campaigned on nothing and deserve to get blown out. Fucking insane.”

“Tonight should be a wake-up call. The next two years cannot be more speeches, more promises, and more excuses for why nothing gets done,” former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn wrote on Truth Social. “People are tired of voting for change and then being told to wait until the next election. If we put you in office, we expect you to do the job. Tell us what you’ve accomplished, where you’ve fallen short, and what you’re doing about it. Having an R next to your name does not get you a pass.... The next two years need to be about accountability. We cannot afford to be having this same conversation in 2028.”

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James Talarico Becomes First Democratic Senator in Texas in 33 Years

Democrats have flipped Texas blue this election.

James Talarico speaks into a handheld mic
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James Talarico has officially turned Texas blue for the first time in 33 years.

Talarico beat embattled former Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton 58–40 with 68 percent of the vote counted, the Decision Desk HQ reported.

Talarico thus wins a state that President Trump won by 56 percent just two years ago. The Presbyterian former House member ran on a progressive populist platform consisting of affordability, economic inequality, political corruption, and healthcare reform.

Paxton did just about everything he could to lose this race. From his indictment and suspension to his alleged affair and subsequent divorce, his misuse of taxpayer funds for vacations, to his controversial, leak-filled Senate campaign, Trump could not have picked a more vulnerable candidate to loosen the GOP’s grip on the Lone Star state.

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