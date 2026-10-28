Why Did Meta Take Down This Democratic Candidate’s Instagram Page?

“We are calling on Meta to immediately restore the page and provide an explanation for its removal,” she continued. “Voters deserve access to critical election information, especially in these final days.”

Nixon reported that the account was back up an hour later.

This comes after Meta’s own employees accused the massive social media company of suppressing the campaign of leftist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while outside sources found it was “actively boosting” right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign with its algorithm. Meta also shut down the No Kings Instagram account the weekend of their midterm protests, and gave the same treatment to Serbian accounts critical of their right-wing President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this year.