Why Did Meta Take Down This Democratic Candidate’s Instagram Page?
Angie Nixon reported that her account was suspended in the middle of a rally.
Meta suspended a Latino outreach Instagram account for Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon without explanation just days before the midterms, stoking even more allegations that the massive social media company is meddling in elections.
“Hey @Meta 👋We are currently hosting a get-out-the-vote rally in Osceola County, home to a large Puerto Rican community, and our #LatinosConAngie @instagram page was suddenly taken down while we were actively posting content from the event,” Nixon wrote Tuesday evening on X. “This page is a critical communication tool for reaching Latino voters and mobilizing our community. With just seven days until Election Day, every minute matters.”
“We are calling on Meta to immediately restore the page and provide an explanation for its removal,” she continued. “Voters deserve access to critical election information, especially in these final days.”
Nixon reported that the account was back up an hour later.
This comes after Meta’s own employees accused the massive social media company of suppressing the campaign of leftist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while outside sources found it was “actively boosting” right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign with its algorithm. Meta also shut down the No Kings Instagram account the weekend of their midterm protests, and gave the same treatment to Serbian accounts critical of their right-wing President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this year.
Meta has donated $5 million to President Trump’s White House ballroom fund and $1 million to his inauguration fund.