The Hilarious Reason Why Elon Musk Is Panicking Over Tesla Stock Value

“When you go on a college campus and you wanna start protesting, and locking down and taking over buildings, and damaging property, and handing out leaflets for Hamas—who is a terrorist organization—coming to this country either on a visa or becoming a resident alien is a great privilege, but there are rules associated with that,” Homan continued. “You might have been able to get away with that stuff in the last administration, but you won’t under this administration.”

Homan’s statement proves yet again that the only free speech that conservatives actually care about is their own. Khalil was arrested for having the courage to speak out and organize against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli government.

“What say you @JDVance. You just lectured Europe that in DC , ‘there is a new sheriff in town, & under Trump’s leadership we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square agree or disagree,’” Representative Ro Khanna wrote on X. “Did Mr. Homan not get the memo?”